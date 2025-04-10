Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 10 April 2025 – 7AM CET

Fagron to present its upgraded growth strategy and mid-term financial targets at its Capital Markets Day 2025

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding will host its Capital Markets Day 2025 today from 2PM CET. The event will include presentations from CEO Rafael Padilla and CFO Karin de Jong, as well as regional and functional leaders. The Company will provide an update on its strategic direction, financial ambitions and regional dynamics.

Compounding for Growth plan (2025 – 2030)^

Organic revenue CAGR at CER: high single digit to low double digits

REBITDA margin: c.21.0% by 2027, with a progressive increase through 2030

Operating Cash Flow conversion: ≥70%

Free Cash Flow conversion: ≥50%*

Capex as a percentage of revenue: 3.5%

Net debt to EBITDA mid-term target of 2.8x. Maximum leverage of 3.5x

Capital allocation strategy focused on value creation through a combination of organic investments, M&A and an attractive dividend policy

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:

“Today we are setting out the next phase of our journey – a phase defined by strategic clarity, disciplined execution and financial ambition. We see a clear path to accelerating our growth profile. Over the 2025 – 2030 period, we aim to deliver high-single digit to low-double digit organic revenue growth CAGR, with margin expansion and sustained cash generation.

Regionally, we expect EMEA to grow in the mid-single digits, Latin America in the high-single digits, and North America in the low-mid teens. This reflects our strong market positioning, favorable underlying demand for personalized medicine, and strong execution capabilities across the organization. The acceleration is driven by faster growth in Compounding Services than B&E, while Brands will grow faster than Essentials.

We expect our REBITDA margin to reach c.21.0% by 2027, followed by a progressive increase through to 2030. Margin will be supported by Operational Excellence initiatives, higher contribution from our Global Brands Strategy and benefits of operating leverage.

We will maintain our high cash generating capabilities and remain disciplined on capital deployment with our Capex as a percentage of revenue at 3.5%. M&A remains a value creation engine and we remain focused on market consolidation, product capabilities and geographic expansion.

We have built strong foundations over the past few years and are well positioned to execute on our strategic priorities to create significant stakeholder value.”

^Assuming no significant changes in current market conditions

*Free Cash Flow conversion excluding one-off Capex

Strategic Overview

Fagron’s strategy for 2025 – 2030 is built around four clear priorities designed to strengthen its leadership in pharmaceutical compounding and drive sustainable value creation:

1. Strengthen global leadership in Essentials

Fagron will maintain its #1 position in the repackaging and distribution of pharmaceutical raw materials across core markets while driving operational excellence through SKU harmonization, sourcing optimization, and regulatory preparedness.

2. Accelerate growth in Brands

The Global Brands Strategy will be a key growth and margin driver, increasing its share of B&E revenue. The company is scaling proven Brands globally, supported by scientific validation, prescriber engagement, and infrastructure readiness.

3. Expand sterile compounding services

Fagron is investing in high-quality sterile capacity and capabilities across all regions, aiming to become a leading global platform for personalized sterile medicines. Facility upgrades, automation, and regulatory strength will underpin this expansion.

4. Optimize non-sterile compounding and registration business

In non-sterile compounding, the focus is on margin improvement through operational leverage, automation, and improved quality processes. The registration business will be further refined to support high-barrier, high-value market segments.

This strategy is supported by targeted investments, disciplined capital allocation, and a globally aligned leadership team focused on execution and long-term value creation.

Registration video webcast

Today's event can be followed via a video webcast. The presentation will be available to download from the Fagron website 12PM CET.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

Tel. +34 670 385 795

ignacio.artola@fagron.com

