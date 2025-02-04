Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 4 Feb 2025 – 7AM CET

Fagron solidifies its leadership position with the acquisition of Guinama in Spain

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding is pleased to announce the acquisition of Guinama in Spain. This acquisition underscores Fagron’s commitment to expanding across our key markets whilst adhering to our disciplined acquisition strategy.

Guinama, based in Valencia, Spain, specializes in repackaging and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients to pharmacies, hospitals and industries. It is known for its excellent customer service and strong competitive position, especially for high-volume and fast-moving products. Guinama strengthens Fagron’s market positioning in the Iberian pharmaceutical compounding market, further solidifying its leading role within the sector and country.

The enterprise value of the acquisition is c.€22m and the acquisition will close on signing. Guinama generates low double-digit (€m) of annual revenue and has an EBITDA margin slightly above Fagron’s existing group margin.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron commented: “The acquisition of Guinama aligns perfectly with our disciplined, strategic approach to growth. This acquisition solidifies our repackaging and distribution activities in EMEA, whilst strengthening our market leadership position in Iberia. Key synergies of this integration will come from optimized sourcing, streamlined back-office operations, centralized warehousing, and a shift of production to Poland.”

Financial calendar 2025

20 February Full year results 2024

10 April Trading update first quarter 2025

12 May Annual shareholders meeting

31 July Half year results 2025

9 October Trading update third quarter 2025

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET

Further information

Karin de Jong

Chief Financial Officer

investors@fagron.com

