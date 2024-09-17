Factor 7 Medical Acquisition Ignites Bold Growth Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Factor 7 Medical (F7M), a leading advisory group for medical technology companies, is launching an aggressive growth strategy through a mutual acquisition agreement with the company’s original seven founding partners designed to create new opportunities for expanded reach to growth-stage and mature organizations.





Dan Sands, Co-Founder, Takes the Helm as Managing Director

F7M has appointed Dan Sands, one of the company’s original founders, Managing Director. Sands will lead the company’s expansion, oversee F7M operations, manage the existing client base, and chart a strategic course for its ambitious future objectives.

“A predictive analysis of present and future market demand has shaped our aggressive goals for 2025 and beyond. Our core competency is in providing diversely skilled and trusted consultants for start-up through mature medtech organizations, with expert counsel, fractional leadership and strategic insight during their path from early development to commercial success,” said Sands. “Our structural alignment and network enhancement will allow us to bring on additional consultants, and further leverage our investor network to scale rapidly and meet our targets and the objectives of our clients.”

William Phillips Joins as Chairman of the Board

Enhancing the leadership team, seasoned corporate executive William Phillips joins F7M as Chairman of the Board. With nearly three decades of experience and a track record of generating billions in revenue and 9-figure profit gains, Phillips brings unparalleled expertise to F7M’s strategic vision.

“Factor 7 Medical has consistently led companies from innovation to commercial success, and I’m thrilled to be part of this next chapter,” remarked Phillips. “In the coming months, we’ll be focusing on raising capital to supercharge our growth initiatives, with a major push expected in Q1 2025.”

Expanding the Network of Experts and Investors for Clients

As F7M advances its expansion plan, the company’s extensive network of 200 expert consultants remains a cornerstone of its strategy and will grow in tandem with the company’s plans. F7M is a trusted resource for angel investors, family offices, venture capital and private equity firms to vet and execute opportunities within their portfolio companies, and F7M will continue to provide top-quality deal flow for investors and consultants to aid medtech companies in their commercialization efforts.

About Factor 7 Medical

Founded in 2021, Factor 7 Medical is a powerhouse of expertise, offering a comprehensive suite of services to medical device and life science companies. From product inception to market launch and beyond, F7M guides clients through the complexities of the medical device industry, from new product development, regulatory compliance, marketing, operational leadership, and commercialization strategy to contract engineering, prototyping, and manufacturing. With a robust team of over 200 specialists and a network of trusted partners, Factor 7 Medical ensures that its clients’ innovations reach the market efficiently and effectively.

