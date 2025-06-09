Fable Therapeutics Appoints David J. Baker, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

Seasoned Drug Discovery Leader to Drive Company’s Pipeline

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fable Therapeutics, a discovery-stage biotechnology company developing purpose-built biologics powered by state-of-the-art structure and sequence-based protein language models, today announced the appointment of David J. Baker, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

“David’s extensive experience in drug discovery, with a strong track record of high performance and scientific leadership across the cardio-metabolic therapeutic area, makes him an ideal leader to advance our portfolio,” said Geoff MacKay, President & CEO of Fable. “We are excited to welcome David to our leadership team and for him to guide Fable’s scientific strategy and innovative platform.”

Dr. Baker contributes deep expertise leading highly successful teams from across industry and academia. Prior to joining Fable, Dr. Baker was Head of Metabolism Bioscience for Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) at AstraZeneca plc. He was responsible for guiding the metabolism portfolio from target selection to Ph2b in diabetes, obesity, MASH and dyslipidemia.

Dr. Baker joins Fable at a pivotal time to oversee the company’s scientific strategy from discovery through to IND and first-in-human studies. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a groundbreaking company with extremely talented individuals and looking forward to bringing new therapies to patients,” said Dr. Baker.

About Fable Therapeutics, Inc.

Fable Therapeutics, Inc. (Fable) is a discovery-stage biotechnology company that aims to improve the lives of the millions of people living with metabolic diseases including obesity and related comorbidities. Founded by veteran biotech entrepreneurs and leading computational scientists and backed by top-tier venture capital firms, Fable is applying an industry-leading sequence- and structure-based machine learning platform to design and optimize next-generation protein-based therapeutics. Fable’s pipeline of therapeutics addresses validated target biology that has not yet been fully exploited owing to technical and development hurdles that are addressed by Fable’s ML-enabled protein design engine.

Backed by a 2024 $43.5M Series A investment co-led by Versant Ventures and DCVC, Fable is leading in the purposeful integration of biology and computation to solve complex medical challenges. Fable’s aspiration is to write the next chapter of what protein-based therapeutics can do, both through its internal pipeline and research and development partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. Fable has locations in Cambridge, MA and Toronto, Canada.

Kirsten Dupuis

kdupuis@fabletx.com