Eyonis Invited to Present AI Advances in Lung Cancer Detection and Diagnosis at 50th I-ELCAP Conference

Two company presentations before leading lung cancer screening researchers will examine malignancy prediction and an integrated approach to AI-assisted diagnosis

San Francisco, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyonis Inc., a Median Technologies company developing artificial intelligence (AI) software for early cancer detection and diagnosis, will deliver two presentations at the 50th International Conference on Screening for Lung Cancer, October 22–24, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Organized by the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP), the conference brings together researchers and clinicians who helped establish low-dose CT (LDCT) screening as a way to detect lung cancer earlier and save lives. Eyonis will present its work on predicting whether lung nodules are malignant and on combining AI-powered nodule detection and diagnosis in a single software device.

The distinction matters as lung cancer screening expands. Finding a nodule is only part of the radiologist's job. Determining whether it may be cancerous — and whether a patient needs further evaluation — is often the more difficult question.

"I-ELCAP helped prove that lung cancer screening saves lives, often in the face of considerable skepticism," said Oran Muduroglu, President of Eyonis. "To be invited to present twice at its 50th conference, alongside people who helped establish the science, is significant for us. We believe AI can help radiologists build on that work by detecting cancer earlier and making more accurate assessments of suspicious nodules."

Detection and diagnosis in one device

Many AI products used in lung imaging focus on finding nodules. Others assess malignancy risk after a nodule has been identified.

Eyonis takes a different approach. Its flagship product, eyonis® LCS, combines computer-aided detection (CADe) and computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) in a single FDA-cleared software device developed specifically for LDCT lung cancer screening. Designed to work within existing radiology workflows, it identifies pulmonary nodules and assigns a malignancy score based on complex imaging features.

The combination gives radiologists both nodule detection and malignancy assessment without requiring separate AI products for each task.

eyonis® LCS has demonstrated isensitivity of 93.3%, specificity of 92.4%, and a 99.9% negative predictive value. With eyonis® LCS supporting, this translates into radiologists improving sensitivity by 13 percentage points and specificity by 16 percentage points, thereby reducing false negatives by 66% and false positives by 68%.ii iii

"Radiologists don't need another tool that adds steps to their day," Muduroglu said. "They need to know which nodules are most likely to be cancerous, with that information available where they're already reviewing scans. We've built detection and malignancy assessment into one device because those tasks belong together in lung cancer screening."

Eyonis LCS received FDA clearance in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026. Commercial deployment is underway in both markets.

Two presentations at I-ELCAP

Eyonis and Median Technologies representatives will participate in two sessions on Friday, October 23:

9:00–9:30 a.m. ET — Session 6: Protocol Updates. Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research at Median Technologies, will present "Updates on Malignancy Prediction of Lung Nodules."

Benoit Huet, PhD, Senior Vice President, AI Engineering and Research at Median Technologies, will present "Updates on Malignancy Prediction of Lung Nodules." 10:10–11:10 a.m. ET — Session 7: Technology Innovation. Huet and Stefania Baraghini, Vice President of Marketing, Eyonis, will present "eyonis LCS in the Era of Foundation Models: From Nodule Detection to Malignancy Prediction."

The presentations will address malignancy prediction and the use of AI to provide diagnostic information beyond nodule detection.

I-ELCAP has spent decades generating clinical evidence for LDCT lung cancer screening and helping bring screening into routine practice. Its 50th conference will bring together many of the researchers and clinicians who led that work, along with those developing the next generation of screening technologies.

The conference takes place October 22–24, 2026, in New York City, with virtual participation available.

About Eyonis

Eyonis, a Median Technologies company, develops AI-powered medical software for the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Its flagship product, eyonis® LCS, combines pulmonary nodule detection and malignancy assessment in a single FDA-cleared device designed for LDCT lung cancer screening. The software integrates into radiology workflows, helping radiologists identify suspicious nodules and assess their likelihood of malignancy. Eyonis LCS received FDA clearance in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026. Learn more at https://eyonis.ai.

About Median Technologies

Median Technologies provides AI-powered medical imaging solutions for cancer diagnosis, treatment and drug development. Its two businesses are Eyonis, which develops medical software for cancer detection and diagnosis, and iCRO, which provides imaging services for oncology clinical trials. Headquartered in France with operations in the United States and China, Median Technologies trades on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALMDT. Learn more at https://www.mediantechnologies.com.







i Manufacturer Values, Median Technologies data on file.

ii Estimated from Jonas DE, et al. JAMA. 2021 Mar 9;325(10):971-987

iii RELIVE MRMC (Multi-Reader Multi-Case) Study, ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06751576.





CONTACT: Todd Stein +1 510.417.0612 todd@toddsteincommunications.com