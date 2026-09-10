Eyexora to Participate in the Citizens Virtual Private Ophthalmology Summit

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyexora, a biotech company pioneering innovative therapies for ophthalmic diseases through a hub-and-spoke model, today announced that Theresa Heah, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Citizens Virtual Private Ophthalmology Summit on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 2:30 PM EDT.

About Eyexora

Eyexora is a global ophthalmology company pioneering a hub-and-spoke model to accelerate innovation in eye care. By centralizing scientific, clinical, regulatory, and commercial expertise, Eyexora advances a diversified pipeline of therapies and devices through focused subsidiaries, to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and scale impact.

Founded by leaders with decades of ophthalmology experience and a track record of more than 30 successful company and product launches, Eyexora partners with clinician-scientists and research institutes worldwide to bring transformative eye care solutions to patients faster and smarter. For more information, visit www.eyexora.com.

Ami Bavishi

Gilmartin Group LLC on behalf of Eyexora

Ami@gilmartinir.com