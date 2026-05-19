EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 19, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: May 26, 2026

Time: 9:00 am ET



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: June 3, 2026

Time: 4:55 p.m. ET



Forum: Fireside Chat Date: June 3, 2026 Time: 4:55 p.m. ET Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: June 9, 2026

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E™ technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Topline data is expected for wet AMD beginning in mid-2026.

The Company is committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors:

Tanner Kaufman / Jenni Lu

FTI Consulting

tanner.kaufman@fticonsulting.com / jenni.lu@fticonsulting.com

Media:

Helen O’Gorman

FTI Consulting

helen.ogorman@fticonsulting.com