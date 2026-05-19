SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 | 
2 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: May 26, 2026
    Time: 9:00 am ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: June 3, 2026
    Time: 4:55 p.m. ET
  • Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: June 9, 2026
    Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each fireside chat may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data across multiple clinical trials and indications, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Topline data is expected for wet AMD beginning in mid-2026.

The Company is committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors:

Tanner Kaufman / Jenni Lu
FTI Consulting
tanner.kaufman@fticonsulting.com / jenni.lu@fticonsulting.com

Media:

Helen O’Gorman
FTI Consulting
helen.ogorman@fticonsulting.com


Massachusetts Events
EyePoint
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring outlook: job opportunities on BioSpace rise YOY, but layoffs affect thousands
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
2026 Q1 Job Market Report: Job postings picked up as quarter progressed
May 7, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business concept illustration of a businessman sitting contemplating on fallen arrow sign, bankruptcy, failure in business concept
Company closure
6 biotechs that called it quits in Q1
April 30, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel