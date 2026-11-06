EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Scientific Meetings - November 6, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: November 9, 2026

Time: 2:30 pm EST



Forum: Fireside Chat Date: November 9, 2026 Time: 2:30 pm EST Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: November 10, 2026

Time: 1:20 pm EST



Forum: Fireside Chat Date: November 10, 2026 Time: 1:20 pm EST Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in London

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 3:00 pm GMT



Forum: Fireside Chat Date: November 16, 2026 Time: 3:00 pm GMT UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 8:40 am GMT





A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each fireside chat at the Investor Conferences may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio.

Scientific Meetings

EyePoint will be participating at the following scientific meetings:

Eyenovate at FLORetina

Presentation: LUCIA Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Results: Primary Efficacy and Safety of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (vorolanib intravitreal insert) in Wet AMD

Presenter: Anat Loewenstein, M.D.

Date & Time (Session): December 3, 2026 | 9:40 AM CET (Session 2 – The Hunt for a Durable wAMD Treatment)

Panel Discussion: The Near and Far Future of Wet AMD Treatment: Durability, New Treatment Pathways, Combines Therapies with Ramiro Ribeiro, M.D., Ph.D.

Presentation: Significance of IL-6 Inhibition in DME and Update on Phase 3 COMO/CAPRI Trials

Presenter: Ramiro Ribeiro, M.D., Ph.D.

Date & Time (Session): December 3, 2026 | 11:15 AM CET (Session 3 – Vascular/Diabetic Retinal Diseases: New Associations and Treatments)

Panel Discussion: From Controlling Neovascularization to Restoring Vascular Function with Ramiro Ribeiro, M.D., Ph.D.

FLORetina-ICOOR 2026 Congress

Presentation: EYP-1901 in the Management of Macular Disease

Presenter: Tarek S. Hassan, M.D.

Date & Time (Session): December 4, 2026 | 3:45 PM CET (ASRS Session – US Retinal Therapies, Update from ASRS: Durable and Sustained Treatments for Neovascular AMD)



Presentation: Bioerodible EYP-1901 (vorolanib intravitreal insert) for Diabetic Macular Edema: Overview of COMO and CAPRI Pivotal Phase 3 Trials

Presenter: David S. Boyer, M.D.

Date & Time (Session): December 4, 2026 | 4:30 PM CET (DME & Diabetic Retinopathy – Retina Futura Spotlight: Medical Treatment)



Bioerodible EYP-1901 (vorolanib intravitreal insert) for Diabetic Macular Edema: Overview of COMO and CAPRI Pivotal Phase 3 Trials David S. Boyer, M.D. December 4, 2026 | 4:30 PM CET (DME & Diabetic Retinopathy – Retina Futura Spotlight: Medical Treatment) Presentation: LUCIA Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Efficacy and Safety Results of Bioerodible EYP-1901 (vorolanib intravitreal insert) in Wet AMD

Presenter: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D.

Date & Time (Session): December 5, 2026 | 12:00 PM CET (Neovascular AMD Treatment – Retina Futura Spotlight)





Presentations from these meetings will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Company website at www.eyepoint.bio after each event.

About EyePoint

EyePoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for serious retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor, with EyePoint’s proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ sustained-delivery technology. DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 pivotal trials for diabetic macular edema (DME).

The Company is committed to partnering with the retinal community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

Investors & Media:

Robin Garner

VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

ir@eyepoint.bio