Eyconis to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyconis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics, today announced that members of its management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 14–16, 2026, in New York City.

Eyconis @ Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 16, 2026

Location: New York City

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Investors interested in meeting with Eyconis should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

About Eyconis

Eyconis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics. Through an exclusive worldwide license in ophthalmology from Ascendis Pharma, Eyconis is utilizing the commercially validated TransCon® technology platform to develop therapies that have the potential to reduce treatment burden, optimize disease control, and improve visual outcomes in people with serious eye disease. Eyconis’ lead program, EYC-0305, is being developed as a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, with potential applicability across other retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. EYC-0305 is currently being evaluated in OVERTURE, a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in treatment-naïve patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. Beyond EYC-0305, Eyconis is developing a broader pipeline of long-acting therapies across other ophthalmic indications with significant unmet need. For more information, visit www.eyconis.com.

Ascendis Pharma and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

Media Contact

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

ben.shannon@icrhealthcare.com