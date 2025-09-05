Extensive Clinical and Competitive Evaluation Leads Major California University Hospital System to Standardize on Senzime’s TetraGraph System

Senzime AB (publ) (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that one more leading university-based hospital system in California has selected Senzime's TetraGraph® as its standard of care for neuromuscular monitoring. The agreement includes an initial order of 35 TetraGraph systems that will be deployed across the system's operating rooms, supporting safe anesthesia management for more than 10,000 surgical patients annually.

"It's a highly strategic win when one of California's most prominent university hospital systems choose to standardize on TetraGraph, as it sets a benchmark for others to follow. We are seeing strong momentum as hospitals across the US seek to comply with guidelines, reduce drug costs and improve patient safety. Our TetraGraph system has rapidly become the trusted solution of choice", said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.



The TetraGraph system helps anesthesiologists optimize and personalize dosing of both paralytic and reversal drugs, improving patient safety while reducing complications and costs. Each system generates recurring revenue using proprietary disposable sensors, creating a scalable and predictable business model for Senzime.



Today, TetraGraph is used in thousands of operating rooms worldwide. As more hospitals make the technology standard practice, Senzime continues to grow its market share at a large and underpenetrated market.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Extensive Clinical and Competitive Evaluation Leads Major California University Hospital System to Standardize on Senzime’s TetraGraph System

SOURCE: Senzime

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire