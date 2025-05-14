Expanding a Stroke Legacy: Terumo Neuro Announces US Commercial Availability of the SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter

Terumo Neuro's SOFIA ™ Catheter Line is Backed By 10 Years of Proven Clinical Performance and Innovation – The New SOFIA™ 88 Catheter Offers Reliable Trackability, Proximal Stability and Vessel-Friendly Flexibility

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced the commercial availability of the SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter, expanding the company's stroke portfolio with a new large-bore catheter engineered for reliability, procedural flexibility, and physician control. The launch builds on the proven clinical performance and global legacy of the SOFIA™ Catheter line, which has supported more than 500,000 procedures across 170 countries over the past decade.

Leveraging more than ten years of neurovascular catheter innovation, physician partnerships and proven clinical performance, the SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter offers an 0.088-inch inner diameter with proprietary engineering enhancements designed to provide the following benefits:

Reach with Confidence – Reliable trackability through challenging anatomy via optimized transition zones and a soft, atraumatic distal tip.

Support to Go the Distance – Proximal stability for procedural ease with both short and long sheaths.

Atraumatic by Design – Flexibility and reinforcement throughout the entire working length to minimize vessel trauma and support smooth navigation.

"Terumo Neuro's SOFIA 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter is truly one of the best products in this category, especially when using a short 8F sheath," said Dr. Ameer Hassan, Head of Neuroscience Department at Valley Baptist, Professor of Neurology, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. "It has great trackability and it is improving my access whether I decide to use it to support an aspiration only or a combination approach -- it really does improve my first pass effect."

"As we introduce the SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter, we are building on a decade of performance that physicians around the world have come to trust," said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO of Terumo Neuro. "This launch reflects our continued investment in neurovascular innovation, made possible through direct collaboration with physicians and our strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Together, we are delivering meaningful advancements in stroke care designed to improve outcomes for patients worldwide."

The SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter is compatible with the SOFIA™ Flow Plus 6F Aspiration Catheter and supports integration into existing aspiration strategies. Clinical evidence from the SOFAST registry—evaluating the SOFIA™ Flow Plus 6F as a first-line approach—demonstrated strong results across speed, efficacy, and safety and overall clinical outcomes.

The new SOFIA™ 88 Catheter also seamlessly complements the company's broader stroke solution portfolio, offering a fully integrated approach across aspiration, access, retrieval, and navigation:

SOFIA™ and SOFIA™ Flow Plus Aspiration Catheters – Renowned for trackability and clinical performance

– Renowned for trackability and clinical performance ERIC™ Retrieval Device – Designed for thrombus control and procedural efficiency and versatility

– Designed for thrombus control and procedural efficiency and versatility BOBBY™ Balloon Guide Catheter – Reliable flow arrest with streamlined preparation, optimized compatibility and next-generation balloon technology

– Reliable flow arrest with streamlined preparation, optimized compatibility and next-generation balloon technology WEDGE™ Microcatheter – A navigation aid that minimizes ledge effect

– A navigation aid that minimizes ledge effect HEADWAY™ Microcatheters – Low-profile outer diameter, providing versatility, reliability, and fast access

– Low-profile outer diameter, providing versatility, reliability, and fast access TRAXCESS™ Guidewires – Soft-tip design for challenging anatomies

About Terumo Neuro (Formerly MicroVention, Inc.)



We are in business to create and deliver Game-changing Impact™—innovations that redefine what is possible in neurovascular treatment to meaningfully advance both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on Terumo Neuro, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo Corporation



Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

