eXoZymes Provides Second Quarter 2025 Update at 5PM EST Today

Management to host earnings call at 5:00PM Eastern Time, today.

Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) ("eXoZymes") - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals - plans to host a webinar at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to provides an update on operations through the fiscal quarter that ended June 30, 2025.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states, "I'm delighted to see our team continue hitting important scientific and business development milestones as we're maturing our platform and company towards full commercialization. As a pre-commercial company, we remain focused on efficient execution and impactful capital allocation as we keep making progress towards the next value inflection points."

Second quarter 2025 and subsequent operational highlights:

Commercialization: Selected as core industry partner in $9M NSF-funded initiative to advance modular cell-free biomanufacturing with a $3 million share of the total award to develop a cell-free power plant - as well as developing a production module for santalene , an extremely high-value fragrance compound. Late July also produced a biomanufacturing breakthrough by going from concept to gram-scale NCT production in only 5 months, with a 96% yield and over 99% purity.

Strategic Investment: Operating expenses rose by $1.20 million for the quarter compared to prior year. The Net loss for the quarter was $2.36 million with a year to date loss of $4.22 million The additional spend was primarily due to expanded R&D and leadership hires to drive long-term growth. Ended Q2 2025 with $6.99 million in cash and cash equivalents, supporting operations into the end of Q1 of 2026.

Extraordinary focus: Having launched projects for NCT in Q1 and Santalene in Q2, the eXoZymes team is continually demonstrating a focus on highly valuable natural products, and a rock-solid dedication towards making Next Gen Biomanufacturing a success.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webinar, at the time of the event through eXoZymes' investor relations website. A recording and a transcript of the earnings call will also be made publicly available - typically within 48 hours after the live call.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer session.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced "exozymes" as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "potential," or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of eXoZymes' quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

