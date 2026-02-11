Exousia Pro, Inc. Accelerates Strategic Expansion with Third Telehealth Acquisition; Strengthens Pathway to Low-Cost Customer Acquisition

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCID: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, is pleased to announce a significant acceleration in its healthcare vertical with the execution of a third Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an established telehealth organization.

Strategic Infrastructure & Direct-to-Patient Network

This third acquisition represents a cornerstone in Exousia’s strategy to build a vertically integrated health ecosystem. By acquiring established telehealth platforms, MAJI is not only securing independent revenue streams but is also gaining immediate access to a vast, built-in network of patients and providers.

This internal network serves as a high-efficiency distribution channel for the Company’s:

Proprietary Nutraceutical Products

Advanced Cancer Screening Tests

By marketing these high-value clinical products directly through its own telehealth channels, Exousia expects to achieve a drastically lower Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) compared to traditional industry standards, driving higher margins and accelerated market penetration.

Specialized 3rd Acquisition: Institutional Scale

The latest target organization operates within a prestigious niche, partnering with University-connected hospitals across the United States. This company utilizes a proprietary model that can reduce hospital prescription costs by up to 50%.

The Revenue Model:

Performance-Based Earnings: The company typically receives 10% of the total savings generated for the hospital over a four-year period.

Front-Loaded Cash Flow: The majority of commissions are realized within the first two years, followed by recurring residual payments, providing the Company with robust, predictable cash flow.

Due Diligence & Timeline Update

Management is currently finalizing the extensive due diligence process for the initial two acquisitions. While the Company originally aimed to execute definitive agreements by the end of January, the depth of the audit-ready verification process—designed to ensure long-term shareholder value and transparency—has moved the execution date to later this month. Due diligence materials for the third acquisition have already been received and are under active review.

Leadership Perspective

"We are aggressively scaling our healthcare infrastructure through these targeted acquisitions," stated Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "Beyond the significant standalone revenue these entities generate, they provide us with a captive, high-intent audience. This allows us to deliver our cutting-edge cancer screening tests and nutraceuticals directly to patients at a fraction of the usual marketing cost. We are building a self-sustaining cycle of clinical innovation and efficient commercialization."

About Exousia Pro, Inc. Exousia Pro, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of exosome research, focused on developing next-generation delivery systems for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Through its expanding telehealth division, the Company aims to bridge the gap between clinical innovation and patient access.

