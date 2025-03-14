Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) Announces Issuance of New Patent in Australia

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) today announced that the Australian Patent Office has issued Patent No. 2018388302, titled “GPCR Heteromer Inhibitors and Uses Thereof.” This patent covers the company’s innovative combination approach to cancer treatment, specifically targeting CXCR4 and GPCRx.





The newly granted patent supports Exicure’s ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05561751), which evaluates the combination of GPC-100 and propranolol in multiple myeloma patients. This method aims to improve hematopoietic stem cell mobilization by co-targeting CXCR4 and ADRB2, thereby enhancing the efficacy of CXCR4 inhibitors like GPC-100.

“This issuance reinforces the exclusivity of our lead clinical program,” said Andy Yoo, CEO of Exicure, Inc. “By co-targeting CXCR4 and ADRB2, we can significantly enhance the potency of CXCR4 inhibitors like GPC-100. This opens new possibilities for these inhibitors to become more effective therapies, and our well-devised patent portfolio ensures strong intellectual property protection for this proprietary approach.”

This patent family has already been granted in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan, with applications pending in other key jurisdictions.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its recent restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, both with respect to its historical biotechnology assets and more broadly. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

