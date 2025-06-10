Exclusive Boston Sneak Peek: “Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp & the Biotech Revolution” Adjacent to the 2025 BIO International Convention

Nobel Laureate and Biotech Pioneer Phil Sharp & Director Bill Haney to Discuss Timely Film on the

Importance of Science to Public Health and the Economy

BOSTON (June 2025) – Uncommon Productions, producers of the award-winning film Jim Allison: Breakthrough, is excited to present an advance screening of Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp & the Biotech Revolution.

This new documentary, directed by Bill Haney and narrated by Mark Ruffalo, explores how one quiet scientist helped launch a global industry – and what’s at stake if we fail to keep supporting scientific innovation.

Cracking the Code tells the inspiring true story of Nobel laureate Phil Sharp, whose breakthrough discovery of RNA splicing helped lay the foundation for the modern biotech industry.

The film not only traces Sharp’s journey from a Kentucky tobacco farm to the forefront of molecular biology, but also it highlights how public research and private investment combined to create an industry that touches billions of lives every year.

With research funding under attack, Cracking the Code sparks a timely conversation about how today’s policy decisions could jeopardize tomorrow’s breakthroughs.

Set in the very region where Sharp co-founded Biogen and helped transform Kendall Square into the world’s most innovative square mile, the film reminds us that investing in science isn’t just good policy—it’s how we build a healthier, more resilient future.

The screening will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 6:30 PM at the Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Dr., in Boston. After the film, Sharp will be at the screening in a conversation with Haney, and then Uncommon Productions is hosting a networking reception at 8:30pm.

RSVP: https://www.uncommonproductions.com/cracking-the-code/june-17

TRAILER: Watch the Trailer

PRESS MATERIALS: crackingthecode.com

About Uncommon Productions

Founded in 2000 by Tim Disney and Bill Haney, Uncommon Productions produces documentary and feature films that inspire, enlighten, and engage. Learn more at uncommonproductions.com.