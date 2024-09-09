Excision BioTherapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the 2024 International HBV Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure serious latent viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will present data from its program for Hepatitis B virus, EBT-107, at the 2024 International HBV Meeting, taking place September 11-15, 2024, in Chicago, IL.



EBT-107 is a CRISPR-based gene therapy that is being developed as a potential cure for Hepatitis B. EBT-107 uses dual guide RNAs to effectively deactivate the virus and prevent the emergence of escape variants.

The details of the presentations are below:

Title: Development of a multiplex gene editing therapy with paired guide RNAs for the cure of chronic hepatitis B

Session Type: Oral presentation

Session Title: Session XI: Therapeutics II

Presenter: Ryo Takeuchi, Excision BioTherapeutics

Date/Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 2:30 pm (CDT)

About Hepatitis B (HBV)

HBV is one of the most prevalent infectious diseases worldwide that lacks curative therapies. While existing antiviral and immunomodulator treatments slow liver damage by reducing viral load, they fail to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA) that enables persistent viral infection. Excision’s lead product candidate for the treatment of HBV infection, EBT-107, uses dual guide RNAs to excise large sections of viral DNA and effectively deactivate the virus.

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics develops CRISPR-based therapeutics designed to cure viral infectious diseases. The Company is pioneering treatments for herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 keratitis), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and HIV that targets and inactivates the viral DNA. Leveraging the Company’s multiplexed gene editing approach, the Excision pipeline builds upon positive safety and tolerability data from a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating a first-generation therapy, EBT-101, in patients with HIV. Excision’s foundational technologies were developed by Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at UC Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

