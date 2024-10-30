SUBSCRIBE
Exagen to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 12, 2024

October 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (201) 389-0918 (U.S.) or (877) 407-0890 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at investors.exagen.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET (8:59 PM PT). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (201) 612-7415 (U.S.) or (877) 660-6853 (international) using passcode 13749452. Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately one hour after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, Calif., Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management. For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X.

Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
ir@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Earnings Southern California
