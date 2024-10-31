SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exactech Announces FDA Clearance of Truliant® Porous 3D Tibial Implant for Knee Replacement Surgery

October 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a global medical technology leader, announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Truliant® Porous Tibial Tray, a 3D tibial knee implant.

The Truliant Porous Tibial Tray leverages additive manufacturing technology to create a porous structure designed to mimic the structure of cancellous bone. This design aims to facilitate both initial and biological fixation, designed to accommodate patients’ active lifestyles.

“With a focus on cementless fixation and increased efficiency, it is no surprise that Truliant Porous is the fastest growing segment of Exactech’s knee portfolio,” said Exactech Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Large Joints Adam Hayden. “By expanding our porous offerings with the laser-printed tray, knee surgeons will have access to additional sizing and fixation options for the personalization of their patients’ total knee replacement procedures, improving upon Exactech’s already successful cementless knee.”

Exactech’s Truliant Porous laser-printed 3D tibial tray features peripherally placed tibial pegs, a dual v-channeled keel and optional cancellous bone screws designed to increase initial rotational stability and allow an increased bone-implant interface.

This FDA clearance marks a significant milestone for Exactech, positioning the company to continue to address the growing demand for cementless knee solutions.

For more information about Exactech’s high technology knee portfolio, visit www.exac.com/exactech-knee-high-technology/.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical technology leader that empowers orthopaedic surgeons with innovative implants, surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® (AI) ecosystem of smart technologies to give patients EXACTLY what they need to regain mobility. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exactech-announces-fda-clearance-of-truliant-porous-3d-tibial-implant-for-knee-replacement-surgery-302292678.html

SOURCE Exactech, Inc

FDA Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
GLP-1
FDA Says All Doses of Novo’s Ozempic, Wegovy Now Available
October 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Approvals
Novartis Secures First-Line CML Expansion for Scemblix, Projects $3B in Peak Sales
October 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Approvals
Iterum Wins FDA Approval For Oral UTI Antibiotic, Seeks ‘Strategic Transaction’ for Asset
October 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pfizer's signage at its world headquarters in New York
RSV
Pfizer Wins FDA Approval of RSV Vaccine for Broader Adult Population
October 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac