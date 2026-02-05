EXACT Therapeutics: Exercise of Warrants by GE Medical Holding AB

GE Medical Holding AB exercises all its Warrants in EXACT Therapeutics resulting in gross proceeds of NOK 33 million.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 27 January 2026 by EXACT Therapeutics, announcing that:

The Trial Monitoring Committee has issued a positive conclusion for the pre-planned safety read-out and the phase 2 trial proceeds as planned.

This triggers the option to exercise Warrants.

Early, encouraging tumour shrinkage, and significant decrease in tumour biomarker CA 19-9 (>85% decrease, unaudited data).





OSLO, Norway, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by EXACT Therapeutics AS (the "Company", Euronext Growth ticker: EXTX), a clinical-stage precision medicine company, on 27 January 2026, referring to the Company's private placement completed on 3 December 2024 (the "Private Placement"), in which the participants received a right to subscribe for additional shares (the "Warrants") following the announcement of the initial safety read-out from the phase 2 ENACT trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

As announced on 27 January 2026, the positive safety read-out triggered the potential exercise of warrants issued at the financing in December of 2024. The Company is pleased to announce that GE Medical Holding AB ("GEMH"), a subsidiary of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., has today, 5 February 2026, confirmed that it will exercise all of its 26,973,169 Warrants. The exercise of GEMH's Warrants will result in gross proceeds of NOK 33 million to the Company. The remaining Warrants holders in the program may exercise their Warrants within 15 business days from today's date, i.e. within 26 February 2026. Updates on the Warrants exercise will follow in due course.

"We are excited about our collaboration with EXACT Therapeutics and their important clinical milestone in the ENACT phase 2 pancreatic cancer trial," said Karley Yoder, CEO, Comprehensive Care Ultrasound, GE HealthCare. "With the exercise of the warrants, we look forward to further unlocking the potential of EXACT's ultrasound-activated therapy and its potential benefit for pancreatic cancer patients."

Information in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR Article 17 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by John M. Edminson, CFO, on 08:30 (CET) 5 February 2026.

About EXACT Therapeutics

EXACT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company utilizing the power of ultrasound to activate the proprietary drug PS101 and enhance the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. PS101 has a unique mode of action and may be combined with a wide range of therapeutic agents within oncology and across a multitude of other indications, including brain diseases. EXACT Therapeutics' shares are traded on Euronext Growth Oslo (EXTX). Further information may be found here: www.exact-tx.com

