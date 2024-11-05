Exact Sciences Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Delivered record revenue and cash flow, improved adjusted EBITDA, advanced pipeline

Third quarter highlights





Total third quarter revenue of $709 million, an increase of 13% on a reported and core revenue basis, including Screening revenue of $545 million and Precision Oncology revenue of $164 million

Net loss was $38 million, adjusted EBITDA was $99 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 500 basis points to 14%

Operating cash flow was $139 million with free cash flow of $113 million

Received FDA approval for the Cologuard Plus™ test, the Company’s next-generation Cologuard ® test

test Presented data showing potential of its blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, with sensitivities of 88% for colorectal cancer and 31% for advanced precancerous lesions at 90% specificity

Secured acceptance from a peer reviewed journal for the first publication on the Oncodetect™ test, its molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring test

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company generated revenue of $709 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $628 million for the same period of 2023.

“The Exact Sciences’ team is helping eradicate cancer while strengthening our platform and growing our business efficiently,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. “During the third quarter, we delivered test results to more patients than ever before, improved profitability, and achieved key milestones in our pipeline of innovative cancer diagnostics. While we have made progress, our execution during the third quarter and updated outlook for the full year don’t reflect our full potential. We plan to accelerate growth in 2025, and our long-term outlook remains strong.”

Third-quarter 2024 financial results

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023 (where applicable):

Total revenue was $709 million, an increase of 13 percent on a reported and core revenue basis

Screening revenue was $545 million, an increase of 15 percent

Precision Oncology revenue was $164 million, an increase of 5 percent on a reported and core revenue basis

Gross margin including amortization of acquired intangible assets was 69 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets was 72 percent

Other operating income was $3 million compared to $72 million, which included a gain related to the sale of the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in third-quarter 2023

Net loss was $38 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, a reduction of $39 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $99 million an increase of $42 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14 percent, an increase of 500 basis points

Operating cash flow was $139 million and free cash flow was $113 million, increases of $114 million and $113 million, respectively

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.02 billion at the end of the quarter

Screening primarily includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard tests and PreventionGenetics. Precision Oncology includes laboratory service revenue from global Oncotype DX and therapy selection tests.

Platform and pipeline advancements

The Company’s ExactNexus™ technology platform allows Exact Sciences to connect electronically with patients, health systems, healthcare professionals, and payers. The digital tools and data embedded within the ExactNexus platform enable personalized customer experiences, creating a streamlined process for accessing information, enhancing patient engagement, and improving health outcomes. This approach contributed to strong growth in Cologuard test utilization among rescreen patients and within care gap programs during the third quarter.

Exact Sciences received FDA approval for the Cologuard Plus test, its next-generation Cologuard test. The Cologuard Plus test detects cancers and precancerous polyps with even greater sensitivity than the Cologuard test while reducing false positives by more than 30 percent. This advancement enhances the Company’s screening capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, non-invasive options for patients. With the Cologuard Plus test, the Company expects to secure a higher price through an established Medicare pathway.

In the third quarter, the Company also presented data for its blood-based colorectal cancer screening test, showcasing a sensitivity of 88% for colorectal cancer and 31% for advanced precancerous lesions at 90% specificity. These results show the potential of the Company’s novel marker panel to detect advanced precancerous lesions and cancers at an attractive cost profile. This innovation is expected to provide average-risk patients with another screening option, reinforcing the power of the Company’s unique scientific approach.

Exact Sciences secured acceptance from a peer-reviewed journal for its first publication on the Oncodetect test, its molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring test. These data are currently under embargo and are expected to be shared in January 2025. With nearly 6 million cancer survivors in the U.S. who could benefit from residual and recurrent disease testing, the need is urgent - yet less than 5% are currently receiving the vital testing today. This recognition highlights the scientific rigor behind the product and positions the Oncodetect test as a leading solution for monitoring residual disease and cancer recurrence.

The Company also shared evidence supporting its blood-based multi-cancer screening test, assessing organ-specific performance of methylation and protein biomarkers in a prospectively collected cohort of samples from its ASCEND 2 study. The analysis indicated an overall sensitivity of 55% in cancers without standard-of-care screening options (excluding lung), and 64% in the six most aggressive cancers with the shortest survival rates, with a specificity of 98.5%. These findings highlight the potential clinical value of using multiple biomarkers to detect various cancer types, including the most aggressive and those without recommended screening options.

2024 outlook

The Company has updated its full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance:

Prior guidance November 5 update Total revenue $2.810 - $2.850 billion $2.730 - $2.750 billion Screening $2.155 - $2.175 billion $2.080 - $2.095 billion Precision Oncology $655 - $675 million $650 - $655 million Adjusted EBITDA $335 - $355 million $310 - $320 million

Third-quarter 2024 conference call & webcast

Non-GAAP disclosure

In addition to the Company’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP measures that it determines to be useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. The Company presents core revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of acquired intangible assets), adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted amortization of acquired intangible assets, adjusted impairment of long-lived assets, adjusted other operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss), and free cash flow. Core revenue is calculated to adjust for recent acquisitions and divestitures, COVID-19 testing revenue and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. To exclude the impact of change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period under comparison, the Company converts the current period non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue using the prior year comparative period exchange rates. The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets. The amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets used in the calculation of non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin pertain only to the amortization associated with developed technology acquired and recorded through purchase accounting transactions. The amortization of these intangible assets will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of acquired intangible assets), adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted amortization of acquired intangible assets, adjusted impairment of long-lived assets, adjusted other operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss) consist of the applicable GAAP measure after adjustment for those items shown in the reconciliations below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The Company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure and is calculated as net cash used in or provided by operating activities, reduced by purchases of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial information to establish budgets, manage the Company’s business, and set incentive and compensation arrangements. The Company believes free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors since it measures our ability to generate cash from business operations. Non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental information purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross profit exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets although such measures include the revenue associated with the acquisitions. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and other adjusted operating result metrics exclude a number of expense items that are included in net loss. As a result, positive adjusted EBITDA or adjusted operating income may be achieved while a significant net loss persists. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP, see below “Reconciliation of Core Revenue”, “Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Reconciliations”, “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations”, “Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures”, and “Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow”. The Company presents certain forward-looking statements about the Company’s future financial performance that include non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures include adjustments like stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs including gains and losses on contingent consideration, and other significant charges or gains that are difficult to predict for future periods because the nature of the adjustments pertain to events that have not yet occurred. Additionally management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use. Information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP measures is therefore not available without unreasonable effort, and is not provided. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP results.

About the Cologuard® and Cologuard Plus™ tests:

Developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the Cologuard and Cologuard Plus tests are non-invasive colorectal cancer (CRC) screening options for the 110 million U.S. adults ages 45 or older who are at average risk for the disease.

The Cologuard test revolutionized CRC screening by detecting specific DNA markers and blood associated with cancer and precancer in stool, allowing patients to use the test at home without special preparation or time off. It is covered by Medicare and included in national screening guidelines from both the American Cancer Society (2018) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2021). Since its launch in 2014, the Cologuard test has been used to screen for CRC 17 million times.

Building on this success, the FDA-approved Cologuard Plus test raises the performance bar even further and features novel biomarkers, improved laboratory processes, and enhanced sample stability. The Cologuard Plus test is expected to reduce false positives by more than 30%, to help minimize unnecessary follow-up colonoscopies. Both tests demonstrate Exact Sciences’ commitment to improving CRC screening access and outcomes. Exact Sciences expects to launch the Cologuard Plus test with Medicare coverage and guideline inclusion in 2025.

About Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio

Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test is the only test shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. The Oncotype DX test is recognized as the standard of care and is included in all major breast cancer treatment guidelines. The OncoExTra® test applies comprehensive tumor profiling, utilizing whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, to aid in therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer. With an extensive panel of approximately 20,000 genes and 169 introns, the OncoExTra test is one of the most comprehensive genomic (DNA) and transcriptomic (RNA) panels available today. Exact Sciences enables patients to take a more active role in their cancer care and makes it easy for providers to order tests, interpret results, and personalize medicine. To learn more, visit precisiononcology.exactsciences.com.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world. PreventionGenetics has 25 PhD geneticists on staff and provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes including the powerful and comprehensive germline whole genome sequencing test, PGnome® and whole exome sequencing test, PGxome®. PreventionGenetics was acquired by Exact Sciences in December 2021.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard and Oncotype DX tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; expectations for development of new or improved products and services and their impacts on patients; our strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance; and the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including estimated synergies and other financial impacts.

Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully and profitably market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by patients and healthcare providers; our ability to meet demand for our products and services; our reliance upon certain suppliers, including suppliers that are the sole source of certain supplies and products used in our tests and operations; approval and maintenance of adequate reimbursement rates for our products and services within and outside of the U.S.; the amount and nature of competition for our products and services; the effects of any judicial, executive or legislative action affecting us or the healthcare system; recommendations, guidelines and quality metrics issued by various organizations regarding cancer screening or our products and services; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products and services and assess potential market opportunities; our ability to effectively enter into and utilize strategic partnerships and acquisitions; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property; the results of our validation studies and clinical trials, including the risks that the results of future studies and trials may differ materially from the results of previously completed studies and trials; our ability to manage an international business and our expectations regarding our international expansion and opportunities; our ability to raise the capital necessary to support our operations or meet our payment obligations under our indebtedness; the potential effects of changing macroeconomic conditions, including the effects of inflation, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and geopolitical conflict; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from our business acquisitions will not be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired businesses’ operations or the divestiture of business operations will be greater than expected and the possibility that integration or divestiture efforts will disrupt our business and strain management time and resources; the outcome of any litigation, government investigations, enforcement actions or other legal proceedings; and our ability to retain and hire key personnel. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other important risks and uncertainties are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 708,655 $ 628,338 $ 2,045,443 $ 1,852,881 Operating expenses Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of acquired intangible assets) 196,070 168,526 556,019 482,383 Research and development 100,101 111,446 331,593 310,960 Sales and marketing 194,653 173,159 572,288 536,613 General and administrative 217,201 217,393 662,174 672,653 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,435 22,992 71,057 68,849 Impairment of long-lived assets 18,698 — 31,296 621 Total operating expenses 751,158 693,516 2,224,427 2,072,079 Other operating income 3,100 72,027 6,632 72,027 Income (loss) from operations (39,403 ) 6,849 (172,352 ) (147,171 ) Other income (expense) Investment income, net 11,582 2,065 29,596 7,383 Interest expense (9,607 ) (7,871 ) (17,439 ) (11,582 ) Total other income (expense) 1,975 (5,806 ) 12,157 (4,199 ) Net income (loss) before tax (37,428 ) 1,043 (160,195 ) (151,370 ) Income tax expense (808 ) (249 ) (4,077 ) (3,013 ) Net income (loss) $ (38,236 ) $ 794 $ (164,272 ) $ (154,383 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.89 ) $ (0.86 ) Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.89 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 184,795 180,649 183,823 179,817 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 184,795 184,075 183,823 179,817

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 588,830 $ 605,378 Marketable securities 432,301 172,266 Accounts receivable, net 264,819 203,623 Inventory 136,987 127,475 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 110,180 85,627 Property, plant and equipment, net 690,332 698,354 Operating lease right-of-use assets 122,452 143,708 Goodwill 2,367,450 2,367,120 Intangible assets, net 1,864,399 1,890,396 Other long-term assets, net 170,821 177,387 Total assets $ 6,748,571 $ 6,471,334 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Convertible notes, net, current portion $ 249,038 $ — Current liabilities 474,624 514,701 Convertible notes, net, less current portion 2,319,490 2,314,276 Other long-term liabilities 332,213 335,982 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 162,695 161,070 Total stockholders’ equity 3,210,511 3,145,305 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,748,571 $ 6,471,334

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Reconciliation of Core Revenue (Amounts in thousands) GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Screening $ 544,901 $ 472,013 15 % Precision Oncology 163,754 156,325 5 % Total $ 708,655 $ 628,338 13 % Non-GAAP Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (1) 2023 (1) % Change Foreign Currency

Impact (2) Core Revenue (3) % Change (3) Screening $ 544,901 $ 472,013 15 % $ — $ 544,901 15 % Precision Oncology 162,819 154,451 5 % (810 ) 162,009 5 % Total $ 707,720 $ 626,464 13 % $ (810 ) $ 706,910 13 %

