Exact Sciences Announces Expanded Clinical Validation of the Oncodetect™ Test and Molecular Residual Disease Innovation Roadmap

Beta-CORRECT study to be presented at ASCO 2025 confirms the clinical utility of the molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Oncodetect™, for recurrence monitoring in stage II–IV colorectal cancer

Whole-genome Oncodetect test powered by MAESTRO to launch in 2026 with ultra-low limit of detection1

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced new data to be presented from the Beta-CORRECT clinical validation study at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Results from Beta-CORRECT, a subset of the GALAXY cohort, validate the performance of its tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test, Oncodetect™, in predicting recurrence in stage II–IV colorectal cancer. These data confirm the test’s role in supporting treatment and surveillance decisions.

Building on this momentum and its commitment to innovation, Exact Sciences will introduce a next-generation version of the test leveraging the Broad Institute’s MAESTRO technology. Early data show the test will track up 5,0002 patient specific variants and detect ctDNA* levels below 1 part per million.1 The test will be available to both new and existing customers in 2026.

“We launched the Oncodetect test to give clinicians and patients a powerful tool for detecting cancer recurrence earlier and with greater precision—progress that’s already being realized,” said Brian Baranick, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Precision Oncology at Exact Sciences. “We continue to innovate and look forward to introducing the next iteration of the Oncodetect test, which leverages whole-genome sequencing and proprietary technology developed in collaboration with the Broad Institute to enhance sensitivity and expand clinical utility.”

The Beta-CORRECT study demonstrates that the Oncodetect test significantly improves prognosis prediction compared to traditional standard of care methods †,3,4,5

Data presented at ASCO from the Beta-CORRECT clinical validation study confirm that the Oncodetect test accurately predicts recurrence in stage III colorectal cancer3—consistent with findings from the Alpha-CORRECT study—and extends this association to stages II and IV.4

Exact Sciences’ largest MRD clinical study to date, with more than 400 patients, demonstrates those with ctDNA-positive results after therapy and during surveillance showed a 24- and 37-fold increased risk of recurrence, respectively.4 By quantifying ctDNA levels across multiple timepoints, the Oncodetect test enables physicians to more effectively guide treatment decisions and surveillance strategies in clinical practice.3,4

Advancing the Oncodetect test with next generation innovation

The next-generation MRD test, currently in validation across multiple solid tumor types, will track up to 5,000 patient-specific variants2 with a limit of detection below 1 part per million,1 enabling scalable monitoring and broad clinical utility. Exact Sciences holds exclusive rights to the Broad Institute’s MAESTRO technology, a whole-genome sequencing method able to detect low-frequency ctDNA mutations with high accuracy. This technology advances the ability to look broadly across thousands of mutations while reducing the sequencing depth required to achieve an ultra-low limit of detection at a highly attractive cost point. Through continued innovation in MRD, Exact Sciences is advancing solutions with the potential to change clinical practice.

“The precision and sensitivity seen in the next generation test reflect deep scientific collaboration and a shared commitment to advancing MRD technology,” said Viktor Adalsteinsson, Ph.D., Director, Gerstner Center for Cancer Diagnostics at the Broad Institute. “This approach to innovation will continue to raise the bar for recurrence monitoring, treatment response assessment, and, ultimately, patient outcomes.”

* Circulating tumor DNA

† Standard of care markers include CEA and clinicopathologic factors

References:

