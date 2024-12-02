Exact Sciences and Lil Jon Partner on “Get Low #2” Campaign to Encourage Colon Cancer Screening

Remix of chart-topping ‘Get Low’ from early 2000s aims to drive the 60 million Americans not up to date with their screening to consider the Cologuard test1

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp., a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, has teamed up with multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning artist Lil Jon on the “Get Low #2” campaign to increase screening for colon cancer, the nation’s #2 cancer-related killer.2 The partnership also highlights the Cologuard® test as an effective, non-invasive tool to help improve screening rates for adults 45 and older who are eligible. The stool-based Cologuard test overcomes common barriers of invasive screenings—like preparation and inconvenience—by allowing samples to be collected privately at home, with no special prep needed.









When caught early, colon cancer is survivable in about 90% of cases.3 Despite this, millions remain unscreened, including a higher proportion of African Americans, who face greater risks of diagnosis and death.4 The American Cancer Society recommends all adults 45+ at average risk get screened.5

Lil Jon is passionate about driving awareness of preventive health measures and screening options, like the Cologuard test. “Sometimes you gotta slow down and tune into your health,” said Lil Jon. “Some health topics can be uncomfortable to talk about, which can lead to people – especially Black men – not taking their health seriously until it’s too late. I re-worked one of my iconic records ‘Get Low’ to get people 45+ to ‘get low’ in a different way – this time, with an easier way to screen for colon cancer.”

Exact Sciences’ partnership with Lil Jon is part of ongoing efforts to reduce colon cancer diagnoses and deaths in the U.S. The collaboration features new content from Lil Jon remixing one of his top tracks to emphasize the importance of screening. Exact Sciences is also teaming up with the Atlanta Falcons to raise awareness within Atlanta communities.

“Colon cancer screening can be hard to prioritize for those 45+, so partnering with Lil Jon brings a fresh perspective that drives attention,” says Jeremy Truxal, VP of screening marketing at Exact Sciences. “We’re committed to making screening easier with the Cologuard test—a non-invasive, effective, and convenient option for those eligible.”

Adults 45+ at average risk should ask their health care provider if the Cologuard test is right for them. To watch the ‘Get Low #2' remix and learn more, visit GetLow2.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Cologuard® test

The Cologuard test is a first-line colorectal cancer screening test for use in adults age 45 or older who are at average risk for the disease. It is included in national colorectal cancer screening guidelines by the American Cancer Society (2018) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2021).

The Cologuard test revolutionized colorectal cancer screening by providing a best-in-class, noninvasive testing option for those at average risk. The test looks for certain DNA markers and blood in the stool that are associated with colorectal cancer and precancer and was shown to effectively detect colorectal cancer and precancer in the pivotal phase 3 DeeP-C study. The Cologuard test is easy to use. It can be completed at home and does not require any time off or special preparation. In the initial 10 years since launch, the Cologuard test has been used more than 17 million times.

Important information about the Cologuard test

Do not use the Cologuard test if you have had precancer, have inflammatory bowel disease and certain hereditary syndromes, or have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer. The Cologuard test is not a replacement for colonoscopy in high-risk patients. The Cologuard test performance in adults ages 45-49 is estimated based on a large clinical study of patients 50 and older. The Cologuard test performance in repeat testing has not been evaluated.

The Cologuard test result should be interpreted with caution. A positive test result does not confirm the presence of cancer. Patients with a positive test result should be referred for colonoscopy. A negative test result does not confirm the absence of cancer. Patients with a negative test result should discuss with their doctor when they need to be tested again. Medicare and most major insurers cover the Cologuard test. For more information about the Cologuard test, visit Cologuard.com. Rx only.

About Lil Jon

For the last decade plus, the words “YEAHHH,” “OKAYY,” and “WHATTT” have been synonymous with multi-platinum, Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon. He has been one of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, performing for hundreds of thousands of fans with Usher & Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC (on FOX’s American Idol), Becky G, Offset, LMFAO, Too $hort and E-40 just to name a few. Hitting it’s 10-year anniversary this year - back in 2014 - Lil Jon proved once again he’s a powerhouse artist teaming up with DJ Snake for their smash hit “Turn Down For What,” which created a massive worldwide craze. Most recently, Lil Jon was the musical director for Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas, where he performed their iconic record, “Yeah!,” which has garnered over a billion-streams on Spotify. In February of this year, Lil Jon announced and released the first of his meditation albums called Total Manifestation, which was unexpected by fans, and met with resounding success. He followed-up that album with his second one titled Manifest Abundance. This second mediation album was released in conjunction with wellness brand, Natural Vitality, with an album release event in Bel Air, CA that included a Lil Jon-led mediation session and Q&A.

His consistent hitmaking has earned him legions of fans from Los Angeles to New York to the Midwest and of course his native region, the South. Lil Jon won BMI’s Songwriter of the Year award, eleven Billboard Awards, a Grammy, a Radio Music Award, a BET award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an American Music Award. Lil Jon has collaborated with a diverse array of artists including Usher, Ciara, Ludacris, Big & Rich, Miley Cyrus, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Bret Michaels, Steve Aoki, Becky G, Pitbull, will.i.am, Machine Gun Kelly, DJ Snake, LMFAO, Travis Barker, The Dream, TLC, Too $hort, T-Pain, Jennifer Lopez, E-40 and more.

