Exact Imaging Expands U.S. Commercial Team to Meet Growing Demand for Its Micro-Ultrasound Technology for Prostate Cancer

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#medtech--Exact Imaging, the creator of a first-of-its-kind high-resolution micro-ultrasound system for targeted prostate cancer biopsies, today announced expansion of its U.S. commercial team as the company continues to build momentum across major health systems.

The expansion includes the promotion of Tim Heyer to vice president, North American Sales. Heyer is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with 35 years of experience in medical device sales and service, having helped launch three FDA-cleared devices over the course of his career. He previously served as vice president of Sales and Service at EDAP Technomed, where he built the sales and service organization that supported the Prostatron, a pioneering urology product, ahead of its FDA approval in 1996. He later led a mobile urology service business that expanded from eight states to 42 states before its acquisition by Boston Scientific in 2007, where he continued to lead the operation.

Joining Heyer on the expanded team is Drew Moore, who has been named sales executive for the Northeast region. Moore brings more than 20 years of medical sales experience. His deep familiarity with the U.S. healthcare market and established relationships within the urological community will accelerate growth across the Northeast.

“My focus has always been on building strong relationships with physicians and understanding their needs for providing the best care for their patients,” said Mr. Heyer. “As we grow our presence in the U.S., Exact Imaging is committed to making sure more urologists have access to our proven micro-ultrasound technology.”

Exact Imaging plans to add sales representatives in the Midwest and West Coast regions, and expects to have four to five regional sales professionals on board by the end of the year.

“We are seeing accelerated demand for our technology in North America and throughout the rest of the world,” said Randy AuCoin, chief executive officer of Exact Imaging. “Investing in our sales team is our top priority as it ensures we have the resources and momentum to support the growing number of physicians and health systems adopting our micro-ultrasound platform.”

Several academic and community health centers in the U.S. have recently installed additional systems, reflecting increasing confidence in micro-ultrasound as an alternative or complement to MRI for prostate cancer detection. The company also continues to build clinical evidence supporting its platform, including ongoing research into image-guided biopsy, focal therapy and active surveillance.

About Exact Imaging

Exact Imaging is the world’s leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems enabling real-time imaging and guided biopsies for prostate cancer. Its ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound platform and FusionVu™ micro-US/MRI fusion application have received regulatory approval in the European Union (CE Mark), the United States (FDA 510(k)) and Canada (Health Canada medical device license). For more information about Exact Imaging and its micro-ultrasound platform visit their website and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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