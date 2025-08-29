Evommune to Participate in Three Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in September:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 4, 2025 in New York, NY .

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Luis Peña, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Members of management will also be available for meetings with investors.

Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum: Luis Peña, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

About Evommune



Evommune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases. The company's mission is to improve patients' daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that are a consequence of the limitations of existing therapies. To achieve this, we are advancing a portfolio of differentiated product candidates that target key drivers of chronic inflammation. For more information, please visit www.evommune.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

