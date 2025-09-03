Evommune Announces Late-Breaker Presentation of Phase 2 Data for EVO756 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria at Upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress

--Company to host a webcast to review the full data set from Phase 2 trial --

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that a full data set from the Phase 2 trial of EVO756 in adults with chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) was accepted for a late-breaker oral presentation at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress being held in Paris, France from September 17-20, 2025.

EVO756 is a potent, highly selective oral small molecule antagonist of mas-related G-protein coupled receptor X2 (MRGPRX2). By targeting MRGPRX2, EVO756 has industry-leading potential with a differentiated approach to treating disease, as it is designed to deliver modulation on both mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons. EVO756 is currently in ongoing Phase 2b trials in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria and Atopic Dermatitis.

Presentation details:



Abstract N°: LBA-260



EVO756, an Oral MRGPRX2 Inhibitor, Demonstrates Robust Treatment Effect in Chronic Inducible Urticaria



Date and time: September 19, 2:30 - 2:45 pm CEST/8:30 - 8:45 am EST



Session title: D3T01.3B



Session room: Paris Nord

The company will host a webcast to review the data being presented at EADV by Edward (Ted) Lain, MD, MBA, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical investigator as well as members of the Evommune management team. The webcast link will be made available on the Evommune website concurrently with the press release and presentation on Friday, September 19 at 8:30 am EST.

About EVO756



Evommune is developing EVO756 with the intent of producing first-in-class MRGPRX2-targeted oral treatment for chronic inflammatory diseases, including CSU and atopic dermatitis (AD), with additional possible applications in neuroinflammation. Both the CSU and AD markets are underserved by current treatment options, and alternative therapies offering improved efficacy, safety, and the convenience of oral dosing are needed to fill the unmet need in these patients. By targeting MRGPRX2, we believe EVO756 is the only dual mechanism clinical approach that modulates both mast cells and peripheral sensory neurons, representing a new potential therapeutic option to reduce inflammation and provide rapid relief of itch (pruritus).

About Evommune



Evommune, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases. The company's mission is to improve patients' daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that are a consequence of the limitations of existing therapies. To achieve this, we are advancing a portfolio of differentiated product candidates that target key drivers of chronic inflammation. For more information, please visit www.evommune.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

