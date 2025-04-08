EvolveImmune Therapeutics Announces Translational Research Collaboration to Evaluate Expression of Novel Tumor Target in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

BRANFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation T cell engager biotherapeutics to overcome cancer cell resistance to current immunotherapies, today announced a translational research collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to investigate the expression of a novel tumor target, UL Binding Protein 2 (ULBP2) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The collaboration will leverage MSK’s world-leading capabilities in translational medicine with EvolveImmune’s expertise in T cell engager immunobiology, to accelerate the development of treatment options that address unmet medical needs in urothelial malignancies.

EvolveImmune’s proprietary EVOLVE platform is designed to deliver potent, selective, and integrated T cell co-stimulation through the CD2 receptor to amplify and sustain the tumor killing capacity of T cells. This approach aims to bypass low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activate adaptive immunity and reduce T cell dysfunction, to overcome therapeutic challenges in solid and hematologic tumors. The collaboration with MSK will generate unique observations to inform the clinical development of EVOLVE104, EvolveImmune’s first-in-class ULBP2-targeted T cell engager asset.

“We are excited to collaborate with the experts at MSK, who bring unparalleled expertise in the treatment and understanding of bladder cancer to our research,” said Jay Fine, Ph.D., president of Research & Development at EvolveImmune Therapeutics. “We anticipate that insights from this collaboration will play an important role in shaping the clinical program for EVOLVE104, which remains on track to begin in 2025.”

“We look forward to working with EvolveImmune to deepen our understanding of tumor-intrinsic factors that shape the immune landscape of urothelial cancer,” said David Aggen, MD, PhD, Genitourinary Medical Oncologist & Cellular Therapist at MSK. “With this collaboration, we aim to identify new therapeutic vulnerabilities and molecular drivers of resistance to T cell-redirected immunotherapies, optimize patient selection and improve outcomes for urothelial and bladder cancer patients.”

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, trispecific T cell engagers derived from its EVOLVE platform, which have been inspired by a generation of discoveries in T cell immunology. EVOLVE molecules leverage the power of integrated CD2 costimulation to overcome the therapeutic challenges of cancer cell resistance to current immunotherapies in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. First-in-human clinical trials with EVOLVE104 are anticipated to commence in 2025. For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com.

