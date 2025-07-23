SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evolus to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

July 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close.



Evolus management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website here.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international) and using conference number 13754888. An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.


Contacts

Investors:
Nareg Sagherian, Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: (248) 202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

