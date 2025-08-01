Evolus Announces Publication of Independent Study in JAMA Dermatology Demonstrating Jeuveau® as a Top Performer Among Leading Neurotoxins

First head-to-head study of four United States (U.S.) Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved neurotoxins: Jeuveau ® , Botox ® , Dysport ® , and Xeomin ®

The study published in JAMA Dermatology supports fast onset, strong peak effect, and long duration for Jeuveau®

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced the publication of a landmark independent study in JAMA Dermatology directly comparing four leading botulinum toxin type A products for the treatment of glabellar lines: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), Botox® (onabotulinumtoxinA), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), and Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA).

In the double-blind, randomized study conducted at the University of Pennsylvania, 143 female participants aged 30 to 65 were treated with FDA-approved doses of either Jeuveau®, Botox®, Dysport®, or Xeomin®. Using advanced 3-dimensional photogrammetry, researchers quantified dynamic facial strain to objectively measure efficacy at days 3, 30, 90, and 180.

Key published findings include:

Fast Onset of Action: Jeuveau ® and Dysport ® demonstrated significantly faster visible effects at Day 3 compared to Botox ® and Xeomin ® .

Jeuveau and Dysport demonstrated significantly faster visible effects at Day 3 compared to Botox and Xeomin . Strong Peak Effect: Jeuveau ® achieved the highest peak effect at Day 30, with a median strain reduction of 93%, highlighting its robust performance profile.

Jeuveau achieved the highest peak effect at Day 30, with a median strain reduction of 93%, highlighting its robust performance profile. Long Duration of Effect: Jeuveau® had significant duration at Day 180 compared with baseline and was significantly more effective than Botox® at this time point.

“This is an important study as it was independently conducted and utilized a sensitive, validated endpoint designed to eliminate investigator bias in comparing the four neurotoxins,” said Dr. Rui Avelar, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Evolus. “The results add to what we observed in our prior head-to-head study with Botox®, while also offering valuable comparative insights across the broader landscape of aesthetic neurotoxins. The results reinforce what many aesthetic providers already observe in practice, that Jeuveau® delivers a differentiated performance profile. These data support Jeuveau® as a modern aesthetic neurotoxin delivering fast onset, strong effect, and long-lasting results.”

Since its launch, Jeuveau® has become the fastest-growing neurotoxin in the U.S. for four consecutive years. Today, it holds over 14% U.S. market share and has penetrated over 50% of aesthetic clinics.

Evolus provided funding for this study through an investigator-initiated research grant. As an independent study, Evolus was not involved in the design, protocol development, or in the conduct of the research, each of which was carried out independently by the investigators.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse™, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

