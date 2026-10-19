Evia Bio® Announces Availability of GMP-Grade CellShield™ MSC DMSO-Free Cryopreservation Media

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – October 19, 2026 – Evia Bio®, a leading provider of non-dimethyl sulfoxide (non-DMSO) cryopreservation solutions for the cell therapy and in vitro fertilization industries, today announced the GMP grade of CellShield™ cryopreservation media is now available for product shipment to customers.

The CellShield product line is DMSO-free and includes a controlled rate freezing program that optimizes viability, recovery and functionality. GMP grade CellShield MSC is now available for purchase via the Evia Bio website and direct shipment from the manufacturer.

“As a leader in the development of non-DMSO cryopreservation solutions, we are thrilled to introduce the GMP grade of CellShield MSC, which was specifically designed to help cell therapy developers protect and maintain MSC integrity as well as improve patient safety at the point of care,” said Jeffrey Allen, Evia Bio’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on the groundbreaking research by our founder, Allison Hubel, Ph.D., our non-toxic solution uses compounds that deliver equivalent or better performance when compared to current industry standards without the harmful effects attributable to the use of DMSO.”

CellShield MSC is manufactured by Teknova, a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and commercialization of emerging therapies, vaccines and molecular diagnostics.

For more information about the CellShield cryopreservation system, visit https://eviabio.com/product/cellshield-msc/.

About Evia Bio

Evia Bio is a life science innovation company enabling the growing cell therapy market. The company provides DMSO-free cryopreservation products and solutions developed by world-leading cryobiologist Allison Hubel, PhD. Evia Bio partners with cell therapy companies looking to advance their products to clinical trials and commercialization. The company’s solutions unlock the full potential of emerging life-saving therapies by protecting the integrity of cells during cryopreservation and enhancing patient safety at the point of care.

Media Contact

Greg Werchowski

Commercial Leader

greg.werchowski@eviabio.com

630-842-1503