Evecxia Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of C.R. Sincock II To The Board Of Directors

Mr. Sincock is the founder and managing director of Transhuman Capital, a venture firm investing in the development of therapeutics to solve humanity’s biggest medical challenges. Transhuman Capital is an investor in Evecxia.

“I am thrilled to join Evecxia Therapeutics’ Board at a pivotal moment when the company is poised to embark on Phase 2 trials in indications with significant unmet need within psychiatry,” said Mr. Sincock. “Given the millions of patients who are inadequately responding to current therapies, there is an urgent imperative for novel treatments that meet key criteria for a successful psychiatric drug: established clinical evidence, mechanistic novelty, and scalability across various healthcare settings. Evecxia’s drug candidates align with these criteria, possessing the potential to make a substantial and enduring positive impact on psychiatric care.”

“We are delighted with the capabilities C.R. brings to Evecxia,” said Jacob Jacobsen, CEO and Co-founder of Evecxia. ”C.R.’s track record within finance, management, and biotech company building will help guide Evecxia through our next stage of growth.”

About Evecxia Therapeutics

Evecxia is the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification—building a stronger, more resilient brain serotonin system—to treat central nervous system disorders. Evecxia has two Phase 2 clinical-stage drug candidates in development. EVX-101 is being developed as a next-line adjunctive (add-on) therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression patients for whom monotherapy with first-line serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants (e.g., SSRIs such as Prozac®) is inadequate. EVX-301 is being developed as a rescue therapy for patients hospitalized for acute suicidal crisis.

For additional information about Evecxia, please visit www.evecxia.com.

