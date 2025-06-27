EVA Pharma and BioPharma Town - Qiantang District, Hangzhou Sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

EVA Pharma Deepens Its Roots in China’s Thriving Biopharmaceutical Ecosystem with The Inauguration of Its Hangzhou Office

HANGZHOU, China and CAIRO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA Pharma , one of the leading pharmaceutical companies driving healthcare innovation and access across the Middle East and Africa, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Chaming Qiantang Management Office in Hangzhou, strengthening its strategic global expansions and commitment to innovation, localization, and global collaboration in China.

EVA Pharma’s eighth global office, located in the vibrant city of Hangzhou, was established following the signing of the agreement. Under this cooperation, EVA Pharma will leverage the advantageous resources of Qiantang District’s biopharmaceutical industry. The new branch will focus on research and development and strategic supply operations in the field of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics.

“By anchoring our presence in leading innovation hubs like Hangzhou’s Biopharma Town, EVA Pharma is shaping a future where collaboration drives resilience,” said Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma. “In Qiantang District, we bring our experience in localizing production and advancing innovation to build a network that makes access to high-quality healthcare faster, smarter, and more equitable, from China to the Middle East and beyond.”

With significant national investment, China innovation ecosystem has made it a global leader in Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) and Hangzhou is at the forefront. Home to cutting-edge academic centers, world-class incubators, and specialized GMP platforms, BioPharma Town has attracted a growing number of companies focused on mRNA vaccines, CAR-T therapy, gene editing, and regenerative medicine.

Through this partnership, EVA Pharma aims to leverage local capabilities in Hangzhou BioPharma Town while contributing its own R&D expertise, analytical development workflows, and regional regulatory knowledge to explore joint projects in vaccine technology, mRNA applications, and therapeutic biologics.

About EVA Pharma

EVA Pharma is dedicated to improving access to high-quality medicines around the world, focusing on three core pillars: innovation, development and sustainable access. The company leverages cutting-edge technology at two research centers bringing first-of-its-kind capabilities to the Middle East and Africa including mRNA research and development from AI advanced applications to biologic products.

With a 5,000-strong team of professionals, EVA Pharma produces more than one million healthcare products a day at four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by global and regional regulatory agencies.

Guided by a relentless drive to ensure sustainable access to pressing yet unmet disease areas, the company’s product portfolio focuses on twelve therapeutic areas: Anti-infectives, metabolic health, bone, neuroscience, oncology, respiratory, gynecology, urology and andrology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal tract, family medicine to meet both local and international demand.