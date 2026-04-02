European Commission Approves KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Plus Paclitaxel ± Bevacizumab for the Treatment of Adults With PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Carcinoma Who Have Received One or Two Prior Systemic Treatment Regimens

The KEYTRUDA regimen is the first and only PD-1 inhibitor-based treatment approved in the European Union for these patients

Approval supported by data from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial in which the KEYTRUDA regimen demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free and overall survival compared to placebo plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, is approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 with a Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1 and who have received one or two prior systemic treatment regimens. This approval, which also covers KEYTRUDA SC® [known as KEYTRUDA QLEXTM (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) in the U.S.], makes this regimen the first and only PD-1 inhibitor-based treatment option for eligible patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in the EU.

“Despite recent advances, patients with ovarian cancer face a significant unmet need when their disease progresses and becomes resistant to standard platinum-based therapy,” said Dr. Nicoletta Colombo, director of the Gynecologic Oncology Program at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy. “The approval of this pembrolizumab-based regimen is an important advance that provides a crucial new treatment option and represents a welcome addition to the treatment landscape for appropriate patients with PD-L1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer across Europe.”

This approval is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial (also known as ENGOT-ov65), in which KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS), the trial’s primary endpoint, and overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, for patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) compared to placebo plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab. The approval follows a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), received in February 2026.

“We’re proud to bring this KEYTRUDA-based regimen to appropriate patients in Europe with PD-L1-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer – giving this community access to the region’s first PD-1 inhibitor treatment approach for this disease,” said Dr. Gursel Aktan, vice president, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “This milestone marks real progress for patients and advances our broader mission of expanding access to effective options for women’s cancers globally.”

In the KEYNOTE-B96 trial, KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 28% (HR=0.72 [95% CI, 0.58-0.89]; p=0.0014) in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) when compared to placebo plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab. For patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) who received the KEYTRUDA-based regimen, median PFS was 8.3 months (95% CI, 7.0-9.4) versus 7.2 months (95% CI, 6.2-8.1) for patients receiving the placebo regimen.

The KEYTRUDA-based regimen also demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS for patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥1), reducing the risk of death by 24% (HR=0.76 [95% CI, 0.61-0.94]; p=0.0053) compared to placebo plus paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab. For patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) who received the KEYTRUDA-based regimen, median OS was 18.2 months (95% CI, 15.3-21.0) versus 14.0 months (95% CI, 12.5-16.1) for patients receiving the placebo regimen.

This approval authorizes marketing of this KEYTRUDA treatment regimen for this indication in all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Timing for commercial availability of KEYTRUDA for this indication in individual EU countries will depend on multiple factors, including the completion of national reimbursement procedures.

In February 2026, KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1), as determined by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received one or two prior systemic treatment regimens.

About KEYNOTE-B96/ENGOT-ov65

KEYNOTE-B96, also known as ENGOT-ov65, is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT05116189) sponsored by Merck and conducted in collaboration with the European Network for Gynecologic Oncology Trial (ENGOT) groups investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy (paclitaxel), with or without bevacizumab, compared to placebo plus chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab for the treatment of platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The primary endpoint is PFS, as assessed by investigator according to Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 (RECIST v1.1), and OS is a key secondary endpoint. The trial enrolled 643 patients with epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma, regardless of PD-L1 tumor expression status, who received one or two prior lines of systemic therapy for ovarian carcinoma, including at least one line of platinum-based chemotherapy. Of the 643 enrolled patients, 72% of patients had tumors expressing PD-L1 (CPS ≥1). Patients were enrolled in KEYNOTE-B96 regardless of PD-L1 tumor expression status. Patients were randomized (1:1) to receive either KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, or placebo plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab. KEYTRUDA (400 mg) or placebo were administered on Day 1 of each six-week treatment cycle and paclitaxel (80 mg/m2) was administered on Days 1, 8 and 15 of each three-week treatment cycle. The option to use bevacizumab was by investigator choice prior to randomization. Bevacizumab (10 mg/kg) was administered on Day 1 of a two-week treatment cycle.

Results from the final analysis of the KEYNOTE-B96 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, including PFS and OS results for patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer regardless of PD-L1 status, were recently presented at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) 2026 Congress.

About platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer often begins in the fallopian tubes or the ovaries. As of 2022, it is the eighth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the eighth leading cause of cancer death among women worldwide. Globally, there were more than 324,000 patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer and almost 207,000 deaths from the disease in 2022. In many regions, its incidence has been increasing, with estimates projecting a 42% increase in new cases worldwide by 2040. Over 80% of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer will experience disease progression following standard treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy regimens. Of these patients, approximately 25% will experience disease progression within six months of completing first-line platinum-based chemotherapy – defined as primary platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Prognosis is particularly poor for these patients and approved treatment options are limited.

About Merck’s research in women’s cancers

Merck is advancing research aimed at expanding treatment options for certain breast and gynecologic (ovarian, cervical and endometrial) cancers, with a goal of improving outcomes for more patients affected by these diseases. Breast cancer and gynecologic cancers are the first and second most commonly occurring cancer types among women worldwide, respectively, and Merck aims to give patients facing these devastating diseases options. With more than 20 clinical trials in nearly 20,000 patients around the world, Merck is driving innovative research to purposefully advance standards of care in women’s cancers. Merck’s research efforts include trials focused on evaluating its medicines in earlier stages, as well as identifying novel mechanisms and new combinations with these treatments. Merck is working to develop a portfolio and pipeline to address the impact of women’s cancers on patients, their families and communities globally.

About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) injection for intravenous use, 100 mg

KEYTRUDA is an anti-programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) therapy that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells.

Merck has the industry’s largest immuno-oncology clinical research program. There are currently more than 2,800 clinical trials studying KEYTRUDA across a wide variety of cancers and treatment settings. The KEYTRUDA clinical program seeks to understand the role of KEYTRUDA across cancers and the factors that may predict a patient's likelihood of benefitting from treatment with KEYTRUDA, including exploring several different biomarkers.

About KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous use, 165 mg + 2,000 units/mL

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a fixed-combination drug product of pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa. Pembrolizumab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody and berahyaluronidase alfa enhances dispersion and permeability to enable subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab. KEYTRUDA QLEX is administered as a subcutaneous injection into the thigh or abdomen, avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel, over one minute every three weeks (2.4 mL) or over two minutes every six weeks (4.8 mL).

Selected KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Indications in the U.S.

Ovarian Cancer

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are each indicated, in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received 1 or 2 prior systemic treatment regimens.

See additional selected KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX indications in the U.S. after the Selected Important Safety Information.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX

Contraindications

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients.

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are monoclonal antibodies that belong to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA or KEYTRUDA QLEX in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX require interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 5% (13/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including fatal (0.4%), Grade 3 (2%), and Grade 2 (1.2%) adverse reactions.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received KEYTRUDA as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted KEYTRUDA, 63% discontinued KEYTRUDA, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.2% (3/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

KEYTRUDA With Axitinib or KEYTRUDA QLEX With Axitinib

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, when either is used in combination with axitinib, can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA and axitinib or KEYTRUDA QLEX and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed.

With the combination of KEYTRUDA and axitinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (13%) were seen at a higher frequency compared to KEYTRUDA alone. Fifty-nine percent of the patients with increased ALT received systemic corticosteroids. In patients with ALT ≥3 times upper limit of normal (ULN) (Grades 2-4, n=116), ALT resolved to Grades 0-1 in 94%. Among the 92 patients who were rechallenged with either KEYTRUDA (n=3) or axitinib (n=34) administered as a single agent or with both (n=55), recurrence of ALT ≥3 times ULN was observed in 1 patient receiving KEYTRUDA, 16 patients receiving axitinib, and 24 patients receiving both. All patients with a recurrence of ALT ≥3 ULN subsequently recovered from the event.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.8% (22/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 77% (17/22) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.3% (8) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2% (5/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

Hypophysitis

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Hypophysitis occurred in 0.6% (17/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.3%), and Grade 2 (0.2%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 94% (16/17) of patients; of these, the majority remained on systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in 0.1% (4) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement.

Thyroid Disorders

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity.

Thyroiditis occurred in 0.6% (16/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%). None discontinued, but KEYTRUDA was withheld in <0.1% (1) of patients.

Hyperthyroidism occurred in 3.4% (96/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.8%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (2) and withholding in 0.3% (7) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Hypothyroidism occurred in 8% (237/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.2%). It led to permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) and withholding in 0.5% (14) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. The majority of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 1185 patients with HNSCC, occurring in 16% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent or in combination with platinum and FU, including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hyperthyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 11% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment, including Grade 3 (0.2%) hyperthyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was higher in 580 patients with resected NSCLC, occurring in 22% of patients receiving KEYTRUDA as a single agent as adjuvant treatment (KEYNOTE-091), including Grade 3 (0.3%) hypothyroidism.

Thyroiditis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%). Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (20/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (3.2%). Hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (35/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (11%).

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Which Can Present With Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.2% (6/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA. It led to permanent discontinuation in <0.1% (1) and withholding of KEYTRUDA in <0.1% (1) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated KEYTRUDA after symptom improvement. Type 1 DM occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis With Renal Dysfunction

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.3% (9/2799) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 89% (8/9) of patients.

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