Eurobio Scientific: EB Development obtains a significant majority of the capital with 88.9% held at the end of the Reopened Offer to continue its development with NextStage AM and IK Partners

Paris, 19 December 2024 - 10.30am

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible) and EB Development announce the final outcome of the takeover bid initiated by EB Development (the “Offer”), based on the results published on 18 December by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) at the end of the reopening period of the Offer (the “Reopened Offer”).

644,911 ordinary shares were tendered to the Reopened Offer, which closed on 17 December 2024. These are in addition to the 4,582,971 ordinary shares tendered to the Initial Offer, giving a total of 5,227,882 ordinary shares tendered to the Offer, enabling EB Development, acting in conjunction with funds managed by NextStage AM and IK Partners, and Mr. Denis Fortier, Chairman and CEO, and other members of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Company ,1 to hold, after assimilation of the treasury shares held by Eurobio Scientific (the “Company”), 9,113,592 shares representing 88.92% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.

As the percentage of share capital and voting rights attained following the Reopened Offer is below the 90% threshold allowing the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure, the additional price of €1.25 per share will not be paid. Settlement and delivery will take place on 23 December 2024.

Denis Fortier, Chairman and CEO of Eurobio Scientific, said: “The results of the takeover bid give Eurobio Scientific the means to accelerate its development with the support of NextStage and now IK Partners, active shareholders who share our strategy and have a good knowledge of our in vitro diagnostics and intelligent health markets. We would like to thank our shareholders for their confidence and support in making this transaction a success.”

NextStage AM acquired a stake in Eurobio Scientific on 18 May 2022 through the creation of a joint holding company with the entrepreneurs called “EurobioNext”. NextStage AM invested in the company through the “Pépites et Territoires” programme by AXA France & NextStage AM and its NextStage EverGreen vehicle. NextStage AM has supported Eurobio Scientific in structuring its management team and accelerating its external growth strategy, in particular, through significant M&A transactions (including the acquisition of the Dutch company GenDx, one of the world leaders in HLA typing for transplant compatibility, in August 2022).2

NextStage AM and IK Partners, as core shareholders, will continue to support the group’s team of entrepreneurs in this new stage of the Company’s growth.

Grégoire Sentilhes, Chairman and co-founder of NextStage AM, commented: “Since May 2022, the team of entrepreneurs led by Denis Fortier has accelerated the transformation of the group post-Covid, in particular through the acquisition of GenDx, by strengthening the part of its business dedicated to proprietary products. We are delighted to be pursuing the development of Eurobio Scientific, which has the potential to become a leading SME in its market, alongside IK Partners, a leading investor who shares our vision and entrepreneurial values.”

Rémi Buttiaux, Managing Partner at IK Partners, added: “Eurobio Scientific has established itself as a market leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics and we are looking forward to working closely with the management team, NextStage AM and other stakeholders to support this next phase of development for the business.”

Warning:

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange any securities of Eurobio Scientific S.A. or an offer to purchase or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange any securities of Eurobio Scientific S.A. The release, publication or distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and, accordingly, persons in possession of this press release in such jurisdictions should inform themselves of and observe any applicable legal restrictions. Investors and shareholders in France are strongly advised to read the Offer documents referred to in this announcement as they contain important information about the proposed transaction and other related matters. EB Development’s offer document and “other information” document are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Eurobio Scientific S.A. (www.eurobio-scientific.com) and may be obtained free of charge on request from EB Development (43, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris, Crédit Industriel et Commercial (6, avenue de Provence, 75009 Paris) and Degroof Petercam Wealth Management (44, rue de Lisbonne, 75008 Paris). Eurobio Scientific’s note in response and “other information” document are available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Eurobio Scientific S.A. (www.eurobio-scientific.com) websites and may be obtained free of charge on request from Eurobio Scientific S.A. (7, avenue de Scandinavie, ZA de Courtaboeuf, 91953 Les Ulis). Neither Eurobio Scientific S.A., EB Development, nor their respective shareholders, advisers or representatives accept any liability whatsoever in connection with the use by any person of this press release or its contents, or more generally in connection with this press release.

About Eurobio Scientific Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of speciality in vitro diagnostics. It is involved in the research and marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and offers dedicated reagents to research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its many partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has around 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, and subsidiaries in Milan (Italy), Dorking (UK), Sissach (Switzerland), Bünde (Germany), Antwerp (Belgium) and Utrecht (Netherlands). For more information, visit www.eurobio-scientific.com Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.mnemonic: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP Contacts

Eurobio Scientific Group

Denis Fortier, Chairman and CEO

Olivier Bosc, Managing Director / CFO

Tel. +33 1 69 79 64 80 Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investor Relations

Tel. +33 1 53 65 68 68

eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net

About EB Development

EB Development is the initiator of the Offer and intends to bring together in its capital, directly or indirectly, funds managed by IK Partners and Eurobio Scientific’s reference shareholders, including Nextstage and the Company’s managers and directors.

About NextStage AM

NextStage AM is an independent asset management company based in Paris and approved by the AMF. Since its inception in 2002, NextStage AM has cultivated an “entrepreneur-investor” philosophy and is one of the pioneers and specialists in innovative and patient growth capital in France. NextStage AM has developed, step by step, a multi-strategy private equity platform which, in terms of assets under management and advised, represents more than €8.7 billion as at 30 September 2024, both directly and indirectly. NextStage AM invests in a limited number of French and European innovative and growth SMEs and ETIs (81 companies in the portfolio on 30/09/2024), to which it provides entrepreneurial investor expertise and strong operational support to ensure their successful transformation. NextStage AM provides long-term support to SMEs and SMIs involved in intelligent healthcare, environmental and energy innovation and digital transformation. It provides them with the means to accelerate their development and their capacity for innovation in order to become the “Champions” of their markets, both in France and internationally, through organic and/or external growth. https://www.nextstage-am.com

Press contacts :

NextStage AM : Ghita Farage - gf@nextstage.com - 06 10 50 32 56

Shan: Laurence Tovi - laurence.tovi@shan.fr - 06 20 58 29 02 / Lola Gozlan - lola.gozlan@shan.fr - 06 24 76 83 40 / Clara Flore - clara.flore@shan.fr - 06 16 04 64 33

About IK Partners

IK Partners (“IK”) is a European private equity firm focusing on investments in the Benelux, DACH, France, the Nordic countries and the UK. Since 1989, IK has raised over €17 billion of capital and invested in more than 195 European companies. IK supports companies with strong underlying potential, working in partnership with management teams and investors to create strong, well-positioned businesses with excellent long-term prospects. For more information, visit ikpartners.com

Press contacts :

IK Partners : Vidya Verlkumar - vidya.verlkumar@ikpartners.com - +44 (0) 7787 558 193

1 Denis Fortier (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Cathie Marsais (Chief Operating Officer), Olivier Bosc (Chief Operating Officer), Jean-Michel Carle-Grandmougin (Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors) and Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte (member of the Board of Directors).

2 https://nextstage-am.com/eurobio-scientific-participation-de-nextstage-am-annonce-la-signature-dun-accord-en-vue-dacquerir-gendx-leader-mondial-du-diagnostic-hla-aux-pays-bas/

Attachment