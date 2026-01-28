Eurobio Scientific: 2025 FY revenue

FISCAL YEAR 2025,

CONFIRMATION OF STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

9% increase in annual revenue to €168 million

Deployment of the Group's strategy: Proprietary products: 35% of revenue Internationalization: 42% of revenue generated outside France

Strengthening of activities in Italy with the acquisition of Quimark and the assets of the Life Sciences unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa





Paris, January 27, 2026 - 5:40 p.m. - Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences today presents its consolidated annual revenue as of December 31, 2025.

9% growth in revenue

Eurobio Scientific recorded revenue of €168 million at the end of December 2025, compared with €154.2 million at the end of December 2024, representing an increase of +9%. On a comparable pro forma basis, i.e., excluding the impact of acquisitions on the scope of consolidation, growth amounted to +2.3%.

The scope effects for 2025 are detailed as follows:

€4.9 million related to the inclusion of a share of the EndoPredict® and Prolaris® product lines acquired on August 1, 2024,

€1.2 million related to the acquisition of Quimark, also a distributor of EndoPredict® and Prolaris® in Italy, on March 1, 2025,

€4.1 million related to the acquisition of the Life Sciences unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa.





On a comparable basis, the €3.6 million increase in activity is mainly due to growth in France (+€5.2 million) driven by certain non-recurring factors such as the Chikungunya and Dengue epidemics in overseas territories and the extension of certain tenders in Transplantation, which maintained business volumes in this segment with the One Lambda product range. The GenDx subsidiary's business amounted to €33.5 million, an increase of 9% in 2025. The activities of certain European subsidiaries declined following the discontinuation of certain distribution ranges.

in €m 2025 2024 Change Revenue 168.0 154.2 + 9% unaudited

Deployment of the Group's strategy

The Group is pursuing its targeted geographic and technological expansion strategy, with the ambition of becoming a major international company in specialty diagnostics and offering its customers a comprehensive range of services based on molecular diagnostics using its own solutions and those of its partners.

The share of proprietary products continues to grow

Revenue from proprietary products grew by more than 20% compared to 2024 and now accounts for 35% of total revenue, thanks in particular to the contribution of GenDx in transplantation and the infectious disease and quality control product ranges.

An increasingly international Group

International sales represent 42% of revenue. This is linked to the acquisitions mentioned above and significant growth in activities, particularly for GenDx in the United States and Canada.

Seegene distribution agreement

Eurobio Scientific and South Korean company Seegene have been partners since 2011 under a distribution agreement that generated approximately €48 million in revenue in fiscal year 2025.

Seegene has indicated its desire to enter the French market directly upon expiry and in accordance with the terms of the distribution agreement, which ends on December 31, 2026. As indicated in the Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025, the parties are still in discussions to define the terms of this transition.

The distribution agreement provides for Eurobio Scientific, with Seegene's agreement, to honor its private commercial contracts entered into before the expiry date of the distribution agreement for a maximum period of three years, as well as its public contracts for the duration of the tender process.

Outlook

The Eurobio Scientific Group is maintaining and accelerating the implementation of the strategic priorities developed over several years: the development of proprietary products, internationalization, and the opening of new markets.

Next information

2025 FY results: April, 10 2026, after close of trading

About Eurobio Scientific







Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved in everything from research to the marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology, and infectious diseases, and offers reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has approximately 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States, and subsidiaries in Milan, Italy; Dorking, Great Britain; Sissach, Switzerland; Bünde, Germany; Antwerp, Belgium; and Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the holding company EB Development, acting in concert with funds managed by NextStage AM and IK Partners, as well as members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior management.

For further information, visit: www.eurobio-scientific.







Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label. Ticker symbol: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP













