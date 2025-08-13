Eureka Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Reginald Seeto and William S. Solari III to Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering safer and more effective T-cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Reginald Seeto and William S. Solari III to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Seeto is a global leader in biopharmaceuticals and diagnostics with expertise in corporate strategy, business development, and operations. He currently serves as President and CEO of Scipher Medicine. Previously, he was President and CEO of CareDx, Inc., guiding the company through a period of rapid growth. He served as Chief Operating Officer at Ardelyx, where he built international partnerships to support commercialization, and held senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca, where he completed over 100 biologics transactions and managed portfolio strategy for more than 150 assets. His earlier career includes McKinsey & Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Organon.

Mr. Solari brings over 30 years of legal and financial experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and complex tax structuring. He was a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP before founding his own law practice, where he continues to advise clients across diverse industries.

“Reg and Bill bring exceptional leadership and strategic insight to our Board,” said Cheng Liu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Eureka Therapeutics. “Their guidance will be instrumental as we advance key clinical milestones and unlock the full potential of our pipeline.”

ABOUT EUREKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Eureka’s proprietary ARTEMIS® CAR-T platform is designed to overcome key limitations of conventional CAR-T therapies by reducing toxicity to enable higher doses and repeat infusions, improving T-cell persistence for longer-lasting responses, and enhancing tumor infiltration to achieve more potent anti-tumor activity. Eureka’s pipeline includes ET140203 (ARYA-2) for pediatric patients and ECT204 (ARYA-3) for adults, both in Phase I/II clinical trials for advanced liver cancer.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.eurekatherapeutics.com.

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

Natalie Liu

Investor Relations

510-318-9215

IR@eurekainc.com