Eureka Therapeutics Adds Stanford Liver Cancer Expert Dr. Samuel So to Scientific Advisory Board

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eureka Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering safer and more effective T-cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Samuel So, MBBS, FACS, a globally recognized leader in liver cancer surgery, prevention, and health policy at Stanford University, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. So will provide strategic guidance as Eureka advances its ARTEMIS® CAR-T platform and clinical programs targeting hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a cancer with significant unmet medical need and limited treatment options.

Dr. So is the Lui Hac Minh Professor and Professor of Surgery at Stanford University. He founded the multidisciplinary liver cancer program at Stanford Cancer Center and is the founder and executive director of the Asian Liver Center at Stanford School of Medicine, the first U.S. nonprofit dedicated to addressing disproportionately high rates of chronic hepatitis B and liver cancer in Asian populations. He has led major international health initiatives, published extensively in leading journals, and served as a consultant and committee member of many agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Institute of Medicine and the World Health Organization. His leadership in viral hepatitis and liver cancer prevention has earned numerous honors, including the CDC and ATSDR Honor Award for advancing global health, and a White House commendation for leadership in viral hepatitis prevention and treatment.

“Eureka’s innovative approach to CAR-T therapy for HCC has the potential to redefine how we treat this disease,” said Dr. So. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate development and deliver new options for patients worldwide.”

“Dr. So’s expertise in liver cancer biology and clinical strategy will be instrumental as we advance our ARTEMIS® CAR-T programs for HCC,” said Cheng Liu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Eureka Therapeutics. “His guidance will help us execute on our development plans and strengthen Eureka’s position as a leader in cell therapy.”

Eureka’s proprietary ARTEMIS® CAR-T platform is designed to overcome key limitations of conventional CAR-T therapies by reducing toxicity to enable higher doses and repeat infusions, improving T-cell persistence for longer-lasting responses, and enhancing tumor infiltration to achieve more potent anti-tumor activity. Eureka’s pipeline includes ET140203 (ARYA-2) for pediatric patients and ECT204 (ARYA-3) for adults, both in Phase I/II clinical trials for advanced liver cancer.

