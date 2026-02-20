Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11th

DEER PARK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s executive leadership team will host one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Leerink Partners institutional sales representative.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com .

