Etienna Bio, Inc. Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board with Renowned UMass Chan Leaders

Silvia Corvera, MD, and Michael Czech, PhD, Join SAB to Advance Autologous Regenerative Cell Platform

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etienna Bio, Inc., a regenerative biotechnology company developing an autologous adipose-derived cell platform for aesthetic and reconstructive applications, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of two internationally recognized leaders in cell biology and metabolic science: Silvia Corvera, MD, and Michael P. Czech, PhD, both of UMass Chan Medical School.

The newly established SAB will provide strategic scientific guidance as Etienna Bio advances its proprietary autologous adipose-derived cell and scaffold platform across multiple aesthetic and reconstructive applications, including dermal fillers, fat transfer, breast augmentation, and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Corvera is a distinguished physician-scientist and professor at UMass Chan, widely recognized for her pioneering work in cellular trafficking, endosomal biology, and adipose tissue function. Her research has significantly advanced understanding of how adipose-derived cells communicate, survive, and integrate within tissue environments—core mechanisms underlying Etienna Bio’s platform.

Dr. Czech is a world-renowned biochemist and professor emeritus at UMass Chan, best known for foundational discoveries in insulin signaling, adipocyte biology, and metabolic regulation. His decades of leadership in adipose tissue research bring deep translational insight into cellular durability, vascularization, and functional integration.

“Establishing a Scientific Advisory Board of this caliber marks a major milestone for Etienna Bio,” said Janet DeLeon, Chief Executive Officer of Etienna Bio. “Dr. Corvera and Dr. Czech are globally respected authorities whose work has shaped modern understanding of adipose biology. Their guidance will be instrumental as we translate our science into durable, clinically meaningful outcomes and build a category-defining regenerative platform.”

The SAB will support Etienna Bio’s scientific strategy, preclinical and translational development, and regulatory engagement as the company prepares for FDA interactions and continued platform expansion.

“This is a particularly exciting opportunity to help guide a technology that leverages the intrinsic biology of adipose-derived cells in a clinically elegant way,” said Corvera, the Endowed Chair in Diabletes Research and professor of molecular medicine at UMass Chan. “Etienna Bio’s approach aligns closely with emerging scientific understanding of tissue regeneration and cellular integration.”

Czech, the Isadore and Fannie Foxman Chair of Medical Research and professor emeritus of molecular medicine at UMass Chan, added, “Etienna Bio is advancing a thoughtful, biology-driven platform with broad potential. I look forward to contributing scientific perspective as the company moves toward clinical and commercial translation.”

About Etienna Bio

Etienna Bio is a regenerative biotech company developing an autologous adipose-derived cell platform combined with a proprietary thermosensitive scaffold designed to improve tissue persistence, vascularization, and functional integration. The company’s technology is being developed across multiple high-growth aesthetic and reconstructive markets, leveraging a single patient micro harvest to address diverse aesthetic and cosmetic needs. https://etiennabio.com/

About UMass Chan

UMass Chan Medical School, one of five campuses of the University of Massachusetts system, comprises the T.H. Chan School of Medicine; the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences; the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing; ForHealth Consulting of UMass Chan Medical School, a public service health care consulting division; and MassBiologics, the only nonprofit, FDA-licensed manufacturer of vaccines, biologics and viral vector gene therapies in the United States. At UMass Chan, we are advancing together to improve the health and wellness of our diverse communities throughout Massachusetts and across the world by leading and innovating in education, research, health care delivery and public service. UMass Chan has built a reputation as a world-class destination for biomedical research, with more than $300 million in annual funding and more than 500 active clinical trials and as a leader in primary care education, perennially ranked in the top 10 percent of medical schools for primary care by U.S. News and World Report. In 2021, the Medical School received a $175 million donation from The Morningside Foundation and was renamed UMass Chan Medical School. Learn more at www.umassmed.edu.



