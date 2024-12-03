Eterna Therapeutics Launches Research to Evaluate its Lead Induced Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy Candidate’s (ERNA-101) Ability to Induce and Modulate Antitumor Immunity in Ovarian Cancer and Breast Cancer Models

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA) today announced it will investigate the ability of its lead iMSC-based cell therapy (ERNA-101) to induce and modulate antitumor immunity in ovarian cancer and breast cancer models through a sponsored research agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. ERNA-101 is Eterna’s proprietary allogenic IL-7 and IL-15-secreting induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived mesenchymal stem cells (iMSC) product candidate.

Researchers will investigate immunomodulatory effects of ERNA-101 in vitro and antitumor immunity of ERNA-101 in ovarian cancer and breast cancer models in vivo. Based on results from these studies, future research may evaluate ERNA-101 combined with CAR T or CAR NK - cell therapies in solid tumors. The studies will be led by Michael Andreeff, MD, PhD, Professor of Leukemia at MD Anderson, who also jointly developed the ERNA-101 cells with Eterna.

“This research project is pivotal in accelerating ERNA-101’s pathway to IND submission,” said Sanjeev Luther, CEO and President of Eterna. “Through this agreement, we aim to generate the data needed to demonstrate ERNA-101’s therapeutic potential in solid tumors.”

Eterna Therapeutics is a publicly traded, preclinical-stage company focused on using cutting-edge tools to deliver highly innovative, effective, and safe off-the-shelf cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, with an initial emphasis on platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The company is currently focused on advancing its lead product ERNA-101, an induced allogenic mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) product, designed to selectively deliver the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-7 and IL-15 to the tumor microenvironment (TME) in order to drive significant anti-tumor immunity. ERNA-101 is built on the company’s in-licensed core technology, which utilizes a best-in-class approach to engineer allogenic iPSCs to express genes of interest and to efficiently differentiate these cells into iMSCs. For more information, please visit https://www.eternatx.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “objective,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Eterna’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Eterna’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Eterna’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eterna does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

