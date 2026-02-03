SUBSCRIBE
EssilorLuxottica: Full-Year 2025 Results Conference Call Invitation

February 3, 2026 | 
Full-Year 2025 Results
Conference Call Invitation

Mr FRANCESCO MILLERI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Mr PAUL DU SAILLANT, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,
Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and
Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,
have the pleasure of inviting you to our Full-Year 2025 Results Conference Call on:

Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 6:30 pm CET

Dial-in telephone access:

If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):

https://grid.trustwavetechnology.com/essilorluxottica/register.html

If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation at the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-42878/en

The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CET on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.

