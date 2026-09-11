Esperovax Announces U.S. Patent Allowance for In Vivo Therapeutic Protein Expression Platform

PLYMOUTH, Michigan — September 11, 2026 — Esperovax, Inc. today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 18/038,673, entitled “Yeast-Based Expression of Therapeutic Proteins In Vivo.”

The allowed patent application covers technology developed by Esperovax for using engineered yeast as a platform for the in vivo production of therapeutic proteins. The approach is designed to enable therapeutic proteins to be produced directly within the body following administration of engineered yeast, creating opportunities for localized, sustained, and potentially more accessible delivery of biologic medicines.

The allowance represents an important expansion of Esperovax’s intellectual property portfolio and provides protection for a technology platform with potential applications across multiple therapeutic areas.

“This patent allowance validates an important part of the scientific foundation we have built at Esperovax,” said David O’Hagan, Ph.D., CEO of Esperovax. “Rather than manufacturing every therapeutic protein externally and repeatedly administering the purified biologic, our technology creates the possibility of programming yeast to function as an in vivo therapeutic protein production system. We believe this approach could ultimately enable new ways of delivering biologic medicines.”

The technology is particularly compelling for applications in which localized or sustained expression of therapeutic proteins could provide advantages over conventional systemic protein administration.

Following completion of the USPTO’s issuance requirements, the application is expected to proceed to issuance as a U.S. patent.