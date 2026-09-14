Ernexa Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

President and CEO Sanjeev Luther to present on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Management available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers, today announced that Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 14–16, 2026, in New York City.

During the presentation, Mr. Luther will provide an overview of Ernexa’s focused oncology strategy and recent progress with ERNA-101, the Company’s lead oncology cell therapy candidate. The presentation will highlight Ernexa’s differentiated, off-the-shelf-induced mesenchymal stem cell, or iMSC, platform, the growing body of preclinical evidence supporting ERNA-101 and the Company’s planned transition toward clinical development.

Presentation Details for Conference Attendees:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presenter: Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Kennedy I, 4th Floor

In addition to the presentation, Ernexa management will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors during the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Ernexa management are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to request a meeting.

For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancers. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, with the potential to address multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date here of, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Sharon Golubchik

RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com