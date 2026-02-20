Ernexa Therapeutics to Participate in Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast with Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics, on Wednesday, February 25th at 4:00 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Ernexa, will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the segment, Sanjeev Luther, President & CEO of Ernexa, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A webcast replay will become available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

