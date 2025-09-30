Ernexa Therapeutics President & CEO Sanjeev Luther to Present on Expert Panel at 5th Annual iPSC Drug Development Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that its President and CEO, Sanjeev Luther, will participate in a featured panel discussion at the upcoming 5th Annual iPSC Drug Development Summit on October 1 in Boston.

“Participation in the iPSC Drug Development Summit provides Ernexa the opportunity to contribute to important conversations shaping the future of cell therapy,” said Luther. “We believe our synthetic iMSC approach has the potential to overcome key barriers in the field and ultimately deliver scalable, transformative therapies for patients living with cancer and autoimmune disease.”

Ernexa is advancing a best-in-class approach using engineered induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSC), derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC), to provide a scalable, allogeneic, off-the-shelf treatment option without the need for patient-specific cell harvesting.

Details about the session at the Summit include:

Title: Industry Leaders Fireside Chat: Understanding the Investment Landscape & Novel Opportunities in the iPSC Space

Date: October 1, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport, One Hotel Drive, Boston





Ernexa is developing two highly innovative stem cell therapy products – ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and ERNA-201 for the treatment of autoimmune disease.

Ernexa most recently presented new data on ERNA-101 in an oral presentation at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research about how the gene-modified iPSC-derived MSC restores a “hot” immune microenvironment in high-grade serous ovarian cancer.

The iPSC Drug Development Summit is a leading global forum bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to accelerate the development of iPSC-based therapies. The interactive panel discussion, featuring industry leaders, will showcase the iPSC cell therapy industry and address key questions from attendees – peers, pioneers in iPSC-based therapies, R&D practitioners, clinical directors, and regulatory experts.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative stem cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

