Ernexa Therapeutics Announces New Data to be Presented at ASCO Annual Meeting 2025

New data finds novel cell therapy successfully converts “cold” ovarian tumors into “hot,” demonstrating potential to unlock immune response and improve outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that new data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025 on June 2 in Chicago.

The study explored the technology behind Ernexa’s novel iMSC-based immunotherapy platform, which uses induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) engineered to secrete cytokines IL-7 and IL-15 directly into ovarian tumors. These iMSCs, derived from adult skin cells, safely migrated into the tumor microenvironment and triggered strong immune activation, including T cell and macrophage infiltration, turning immunologically “cold” tumors into “hot” ones.

In a syngeneic ovarian cancer mouse model, treatment with IL-7/IL-15-secreting iMSCs significantly reduced tumor burden and extended survival. The study was led by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center .

“This work represents the kind of breakthrough that has the potential to redefine how we treat cancer,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “By addressing the challenge of immunologically ‘cold’ tumors – where the immune system is largely absent – we’re opening the door to more effective options for patients who currently face limited therapeutic choices. It’s a powerful validation of Ernexa’s iMSC platform and a meaningful step toward realizing the promise of innovative, scalable, and effective cell therapies.”

Details of the poster presentation session include:

Date and Time: Monday, June 2 at 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

Location: Hall A - Posters and Exhibits

Poster Title: Engineering iPSC-derived mesenchymal stem cells (i MSCs) to secrete IL-7/IL-15 for modulation of the tumor microenvironment in a "cold" ovarian tumor model

Track: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Sub Track: Cellular Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 2538

Poster Board Number: 185

The abstract can also be accessed online here: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/246879

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Ernexa's Chief Scientific Officer and study author Robert Pierce, M.D., as well as the other authors, to discuss the study.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

Ernexa is developing two highly innovative cell therapy products, both currently in preclinical stages. ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system’s response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact