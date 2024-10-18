Eric Murphy, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Alterome, Named to Goldman Sachs Top 100 Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next generation, small molecule targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Eric Murphy, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Alterome, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.





“I am thrilled to recognize Dr. Eric Murphy as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Eric and the Alterome team have built an impressive business focused on forging the next wave of targeted therapy for the treatment of cancer. We look forward to bringing this year’s cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape and accessing new pools of capital to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences.”

Goldman Sachs selected Dr. Murphy from leaders across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He has more than 20 years of drug discovery experience in small molecule oncology research across academia, CRO, biotech, and large pharma. Prior to the founding of Alterome, Dr. Murphy was previously co-founder, CSO, and Board / SAB member at both Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) and Fount Therapeutics LLC. He is the co-founder and Board member for Sidewinder Therapeutics. Driven by a personal mission to develop the next generation of therapies with the potential to redefine the cancer treatment landscape, Dr. Murphy and several Alterome team members have contributed to multiple approved precision oncology drugs and clinical-stage oncology assets while at Novartis and Kinnate.

“Alterome has moved our two lead programs from concept to clinic in less than 3 years, raising $231 million from a world-class investor syndicate to support clinical testing of the first AKT1 E17K selective inhibitor, ALTA2618, and a novel KRAS-specific inhibitor, ALTA3263,” said Dr. Murphy. “I am incredibly honored to receive this award. This recognition by Goldman Sachs is a reflection of the entire Alterome team’s hard work and commitment to discovering novel, alteration-specific therapies to transform the lives of cancer patients.”

In its 13th year, Goldman’s Builders and Innovators Summit is the can’t miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion-dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision oncology biotech developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address high-value and validated oncogenic drivers. The company is led by an expert team of precision oncology R&D leaders with a history of developing marketed oncology small molecule drugs.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

