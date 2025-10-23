Equillium to Host Ulcerative Colitis KOL Event on November 5, 2025

Virtual webinar to feature expert insights on unmet need, treatment landscape and potential clinical utility of Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) modulation in ulcerative colitis

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium , Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced they will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET.

The event will feature experts in their fields, Francisco J. Quintana, PhD (Harvard Medical School) and Brian Feagan, MD, FRCPC (Western Ontario), who will discuss the unmet needs and evolving treatment landscape in ulcerative colitis (UC) and the promise of targeting AhR to resolve inflammation and promote mucosal healing in this chronic inflammatory disease.

Company management will also provide a scientific and translational overview of EQ504, Equillium’s potent oral, colon-targeted AhR modulator that selectively activates key anti-inflammatory and tissue-regenerative pathways. Presenters will review preclinical data demonstrating EQ504’s differentiated mechanism of action – enhancing IL-10 and IL-22 signaling, driving regulatory T-cell function, and protecting epithelial barrier integrity – and discuss the company’s plans for a Phase 1 proof-of-mechanism study expected to initiate mid-2026.

A live question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline consists of several novel immunomodulatory assets and product platform targeting immuno-inflammatory pathways.

