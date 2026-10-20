Epicrispr Biotechnologies Appoints Enoch Kariuki, PharmD, to Board of Directors

Dr. Kariuki brings extensive strategic, operational and financial leadership experience, having led more than $10 billion in biotechnology financings and transactions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FSHD--Epicrispr Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage company pioneering epigenetic therapies, today announced the appointment of Enoch Kariuki, PharmD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Kariuki brings extensive experience in biotechnology company building, corporate strategy, capital markets, and business development, having led more than $10 billion in strategic financings and mergers and acquisitions across the life sciences industry.

“Enoch is an accomplished biotechnology leader with a proven track record of building and scaling companies, guiding programs through pivotal clinical and regulatory milestones, and executing strategic transactions that create lasting value,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Epicrispr Biotechnologies. “His operational, strategic, and financial expertise, combined with his proven ability to scale innovative companies, will be invaluable as we advance EPI-321 toward pivotal development and expand our pipeline of epigenetic medicines. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board at this important stage in Epicrispr’s growth.”

Dr. Kariuki currently serves as President of Endeavor BioMedicines, where he leads corporate strategy and operations. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Lengo Therapeutics, which was acquired by Blueprint Medicines, and Chief Financial Officer of VelosBio, which was acquired by Merck. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Synthorx, where he led the company's initial public offering and played a key role in its acquisition by Sanofi. He also held investment and advisory roles at H.I.G. Capital, Leerink Partners and UBS Investment Bank.

“Epicrispr is at an exciting inflection point, with compelling early clinical data supporting the potential of its differentiated epigenetic platform to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Kariuki. “The company's progress with EPI-321 in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), alongside its broader vision for programmable epigenetic medicines, represents a significant opportunity to establish an important new therapeutic modality. I look forward to working with Amber, the leadership team, and my fellow Board members to help advance the company's strategic priorities and bring transformative therapies to patients.”

Dr. Kariuki currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Pheon Therapeutics, where he chairs both Audit Committees. He previously served on the boards of Imago Biosciences and ProfoundBio, which were acquired by Merck and Genmab, respectively. Dr. Kariuki earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Southern University and his MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in R&D Strategy and Analytics at Bristol Myers Squibb.

About Epicrispr Biotechnologies

Epicrispr Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company pioneering gene-modulating therapies, leading with treatments for neuromuscular diseases. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) enables precise and durable epigenetic modulation of gene expression, unlocking first-in-class treatments for previously untreatable conditions. Epicrispr’s lead program, EPI-321 is in clinical trials for FSHD, and the company is advancing additional gene-modulating therapies. Learn more at www.epicrispr.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor

Benson Cheng

benson.cheng@epic-bio.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com