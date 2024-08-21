ePharmacy Market Size is Expected to Hit USD 443.01 Bn by 2034

The global ePharmacy market size was evaluated at USD 82.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow approximately USD 443.01 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2034. By region, North America ePharmacy market has captured the largest share of around 42% in 2023.

The growth of e-pharmacy, driven by advances in network technology and security, has revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry. The ease of mail-order delivery options has cause consumers to demand these services from pharmacies of all sizes and to shift to digital platforms. So, more and more pharmacists are moving online, leading to the expansion of the ePharmacy market. These trends demonstrate the significant role of technological advancement in improving customer experience and ease of use, making e-pharmacy a growth driver for the pharmaceutical industry.

FREE sample includes data points, ranging from trend analyses to estimates and forecasts@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1793

ePharmacy Market Insight

The ePharmacy market has experienced rapid growth due to the rise of online pharmacies that provide an appropriate platform for online drug purchases. These digital platforms offer a convenient alternative to brick-and-mortar pharmacies by allowing consumers to fast obtain medications and services at home. Though e-pharmacies are still a new territory, they are gaining popularity due to the efforts of new entrepreneurs. While nearly half of global consumers (48%) will prefer to purchase medications online by 2023, the e-pharmaceutical industry, with the support of governments and investors, is looking for access to affordable medicines. By offering medications at a low cost and expanding coverage to all regions, e-pharmacies are revolutionizing healthcare, providing significant benefits, and reshaping the ePharmacy market.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1793

Why is North America dominating the ePharmacy market?

North America holds the largest share of the ePharmacy market, with more and more Americans purchasing medications online. Over the past years, many people have become regular users, relying on e-pharmacies for most of their medication needs. The American Association of Boards of Pharmacy states that there are around 35,000 online pharmacies in the region, but only 5 % comply with U.S. laws and standard practices. Compliance requires a valid prescription from a licensed physician or pharmacist and a license from a Canadian provincial or territorial pharmacy regulator. Explaining this trend, Abacus Data, commissioned by the ASOP Global Foundation, surveyed 1,500 Americans in September 2023 on their thoughts and usage of online pharmacies, showing the increasing importance and regional impact on the economy.

· In February 2022, Medicure Inc. announced the launch of its national direct-to-consumer e-commerce pharmacy platform, www.marleydrug.com, through its subsidiary, Marley Drug pharmacy.

Why is Asia-Pacific region projected to hit highest growth in the ePharmacy market?

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to highest growth in the ePharmacy market during the forecast period, bringing many opportunities to online pharmacies. Industry leaders like NetMeds, 1mg, PharmEasy, and MedLife are driving the market expansion in the region. The rise of telemedicine and e-pharmacy in Asia reflects this trend, beside with the growth of online pharmacies in the Indian subcontinent over the last 3-5 years. The expansion of India’s ePharmacy market, supported by a large number of e-pharmacy companies in the country, reflects the region’s growing potential and advancement in digital therapies.

· In January 2022, Specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare company Hyphens Pharma formally launched Singapore’s first Health Sciences Authority-approved digital pharmacy.

We value your investment, get customization@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1793

Recent Breakthroughs in ePharmacy Market

· In March 2023, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and GALENICA entered into a strategic partnership and jointly established the leading online pharmacy in Switzerland.

· In June 2024, the ACCC outlined preliminary competition concerns with Sigma Healthcare Limited’s proposed acquisition of Chemist Warehouse Group Holdings in a Statement of Issues published.

· In January 2022, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company launched its online pharmacy with the lowest prices on 100 lifesaving prescriptions.

· In May 2024, Bond Vet launched a new online pharmacy called BondRx, providing home delivery services in regions where the company operates.

Report Scope



Coverage Details ePharmacy Market Size in 2024 USD 96.89 Billion ePharmacy Market CAGR CAGR of 16.4% by 2033 North America ePharmacy Market Share 42% in 2023 Europe ePharmacy Market Share 30% in 2023 APAC ePharmacy Market Share 22% in 2023

Report Highlights

By Product

The Over-the-Counter (OTC) segment have develop a major category in the ePharmacy market. Over-the-counter drugs are sold directly to consumers without a prescription and treat a variety of ailments and conditions, including pain, cough and cold, diarrhea, constipation, and acne. Despite being easily available, some OTC drugs contain ingredients that can be harmful if taken beyond the recommended dosage. The ease of acquiring OTC products online has made it popular, securing its significant position in the e-pharmacy industry.

The prescription medicine segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period in ePharmacy market due to its targeted use per patient and stringent regulation by the FDA through the New Drug Application (NDA) process. This regulation certifies that new drugs meet safety and effectiveness standards before they are allowed to be sold in the United States. Prescription drugs are often more potent than over-the-counter drugs and require physician direction to ensure safety. The robust growth of this segment reflects the increasing need for professional, quality care in healthcare.

The Impact of Online Pharmacies on Healthcare Delivery to Act as a Growth Factor

Online pharmacies have accelerated the growth of the e-pharmacy sector by changing the way healthcare is accessed with unparalleled convenience, accessibility, cost savings, and privacy benefits. These digital platforms are transforming the pharmacy experience, providing customers with better ways and opportunities to access healthcare products and services. As technology continues to evolve, online pharmacies will play a major role in shaping the future of healthcare, offering innovative solutions that meet the changing needs of patients and driving the expansion of the ePharmacy market.

Quality Issues in Online Pharmacies to Hamper the Market’s Growth

The growth of the ePharmacy market is limited by the high rate of fake or insufficient drugs sold online, which poses a significant risk compared to community pharmacies. Patients often have trouble distinguishing these harmful products as a single effect until side effects occur after consumption. Problems with packaging and product authenticity further worsen this competition, limited consumer confidence, and hinder the commercial expansion of ePharmacy market.

Expanding Roles of Online Pharmacies to Offer Multiple Opportunities

Online pharmacies not only provide medicines, but also provide technical services that have great potential for future drug distribution. The increasing interest in online shopping, including for pharmaceuticals, reflects the benefits of access to product information. These stands are particularly beneficial for people living in rural or remote areas or those who do not have access to community pharmacies. The added convenience and efficiency offered by online pharmacies can improve the customer experience across the board. Though, unsecured online pharmacies allow licensed sites to mislead consumers about security standards, presenting market with a significant opportunity to address these issues and create a safer, more reliable e-pharmacy market.

· In February 2022, DOUGLAS acquired the Dutch online pharmacy Disapo.de to enter the high-growth online pharmacy market. The acquisition significantly expanded DOUGLAS’s health product portfolio.

Related Reports

· Pharmacy Market Report 2023 to 2034: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/pharmacy-market

· Compounding Pharmacy Market Report 2024 to 2034: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/compounding-pharmacy-market

· Plastic Compounding Market Report 2024 to 2034: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/plastic-compounding-market

Key Players ePharmacy Market

· The Kroger Co.

· DocMorris

· Walgreen Co.

· Rowlands Pharmacy

· Giant Eagle, Inc.

· Optum Rx, Inc.

· Walmart, Inc.

· CVS Health

· Express Scripts Holding Company

· Netmeds

Market Segmentation

· By Product

o Over-the-Counter (OTC) Products

o Prescription Medicine

· By Type

o Analgesics

o Skin Care

o Dental

o Cold and Flu

o Vitamins & Minerals

o Weight Loss

o Other

· By Drug Type

o Foam Dressings

o Film Dressings

o Hydrocolloid Dressings

o CHG Adhesive Dressings

o Alginate Dressing

o Surgical Tapes

o Hydrogel Dressings

o Collagen Dressings

o Barrier Tapes

o Tissue Sealants

o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Drapes

o Others

· By Operating Platform

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Pressure Ulcers

o Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

o Burns

o Ostomy Care

o Others

· By Platform

o Mobile Users

o Desktop Users

· By Payment Method

o Cash on Delivery

o Online Payment

· By Business Model

o Hospitals and Clinics

o Home Care Settings

o Others

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1793

USA : +1 650 460 3308 | IND : +91 87933 22019 | Europe : +44 2080772818

Email@ sales@precedenceresearch.com