enVVeno Medical to Showcase the enVVe System at 38th Annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Scientific Symposium

Featured as an emerging technology and innovation in endovascular medicine, the presentation will highlight the potential of enVVe to address the significant unmet need in deep venous disease

The premier global forum for interventional cardiovascular medicine, TCT attracts more than 10,000 physicians, researchers, healthcare leaders, and strategic investors, providing a high-profile platform for the latest clinical advances and emerging technologies

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced that it will present its investigational enVVe System® at the 38th annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Conference (TCT®) in San Diego, CA.

The presentation, titled "Changing the Treatment Paradigm for Deep Venous Disease: Transcatheter Replacement Venous Valve," will be delivered by Rob Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical, during the Innovation in Endovascular Therapies session on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

TCT is the world's premier scientific symposium dedicated to interventional cardiovascular medicine, bringing together more than 10,000 physicians, researchers, investors and healthcare leaders from around the globe. The presentation will introduce the enVVe System to a global audience of cardiovascular specialists and highlight the potential of a transcatheter approach to treating severe deep venous insufficiency.

"We are excited to have this opportunity to bring the enVVe System to one of the most prominent global forums in cardiovascular medicine," said Rob Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "Deep venous insufficiency represents a significant unmet medical need, and we believe that enVVe has the potential to establish a new treatment paradigm for DVI. We look forward to introducing enVVe to the global cardiovascular community as will continue to provide updates we advance the enVVe System through its pivotal clinical study."

About the enVVe System

The investigational enVVe System is a transcatheter-delivered replacement venous valve designed to restore one-way blood flow in the deep veins of patients with chronic venous insufficiency. An estimated 3 million people in the U.S. suffer from severe deep venous insufficiency and it remains one of the largest unmet needs in vascular medicine. As venous valves fail, patients often experience chronic pain, swelling, skin changes, recurrent venous leg ulcers and declining quality of life.

Despite the significant burden of DVI, treatment options remain limited and are primarily focused on managing symptoms through compression therapy and wound care rather than addressing the underlying cause: dysfunctional venous valves. The enVVe System is being developed to address this critical treatment gap by helping restore proper directional blood flow to the deep venous system.

About TCT

Presented annually by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF®), TCT is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, pioneering groundbreaking research, and transforming education. The conference showcases advances in clinical research, emerging technologies and innovative treatment approaches while providing education to healthcare professionals worldwide.

For more information about the TCT Symposium, please visit the conference website here.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

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